Aircraft AI & AAA Customisation

This update brings a lot of new customisation features to War on the Sea. In particular, aircraft AI attack parameters are now exposed along with fully editable ship AAA.
Several other issues introduced in the previous update have also been addressed including bug fixes for Auto-Resolve and aircraft escorting other groups.
Full change log below:
Version 1.08g5h6
28 Feb 22
Removed Custom Attack debug lines
Fixed AI sub depth keeping to prevent blowing ballast (and surfacing) when not necessary
Version 1.08g5h5
24 Feb 22 (BETA)
Aircraft AI Attack Variables
All aircraft types can now have individual attack behaviours specified.
aircraft_data.txt files added support for new variables to be used in first data line (aircraft data) as well as within payload data lines to define custom AI behaviours
All variables are in seconds or 1:10 metres
Numbers in [] are a random value in the range specified
If specified in the first data row, values apply to dogfight and strafing attacks
If specified in a lower row, values apply to the payload defined by that row
customAttack:false - disable custom parameters and use default values (set to false for now)
attackHeight:[85,85] - random height at which to execute the attack
attackRange:[120,120] - random range at which attack begins
additionalLeadTime:[25,25] - forward offset based on target motion, namely where the target should be in this many seconds
offset:[3,3] - circular radius around target to determine overall accuracy
diveDropHeight:[32,38] - random altitude at which dive bomber drops bombs
speed:[-1] - in progress pending feedback, unused for now
diveLead:[4,4] - additional lead time during a dive bomber dive
"diveOffset":[3,3] - random circular offset during a dive to determine accuracy
levelHeight:[0,0] - current altitude + random height when performing level bombing
When strafing this value = random height above the target at which to approach
levelRange:[2,2] - random range to attack when when level bombing or strafing
levelLead:[0,0] - random range for additional lead time when level bombing or strafing
levelOffset:[7,7] - random circular offset for accuracy when level bombing or strafing
skipHeight:[6,6] - random altitude range to perform skip bombing at
skipRange:[50,70] - random attack distance to drop bombs when skip bombing
skipLead:[5,5] - random additional lead time when skip bombing
skipOffset:[7,7] - random circular offset when skip bombing
Examples:
Remember to set customAttack:true to test/see the new parameter usage in action
All values are current default values
avenger_data.txt first data line:
...customAttack:false,"attackRange":[30,50],"levelHeight":[15,15],"levelRange":[100,100],"levelLead":[1.5,1.5],"levelOffset":[4,4]}
Dogfight firing range is 300-500m
When strafing, come in 150m above target, begin dive 1000m out with additional 1.5s lead, firing at a point within 40m radius of target
avenger_data.txt second data line (aerial torpedo):
customAttack:false,"attackHeight":[4,4],"attackRange":[1,1],"additionalLeadTime":[28,28],"offset":[8,8]}
Fly at 40m, drop aerial torpedo within 10m of when you should, leading target by 28 seconds with accuracy of radius 80m around intercept position
avenger_data.txt fifth data line (rocket):
customAttack:false,"attackHeight":[15,15],"attackRange":[90,90],"additionalLeadTime":[3,3],"offset":[4,4]}
Fly at 150m above target, begin dive at 90m leading target by 3s with accuracy of fire in a 40m radius
dauntless_data.txt
..."customAttack":false,"attackHeight":[85,85],"attackRange":[120,120],"additionalLeadTime":[25,25],"offset":[3,3],"diveDropHeight":[32,38],"speed":[-1],"diveLead":[4,4],"diveOffset":[3,3],"levelHeight":[0,0],"levelRange":[2,2],"levelLead":[0,0],"levelOffset":[7,7],"skipHeight":[6,6],"skipRange":[50,70],"skipLead":[5,5],"skipOffset":[7,7]}
Dive bomb from 850m, begin attack when 1200m from target, leading it by 25s with a 30m accuracy radius, once diving drop bombs at 320-380m now leading target by only 4 sec with accuracy of 30m radius
Level bomb from current altitude +- 0 with 70m radius accuracy
Skip bomb from 60m altitude at a range of 500-700m, leading target by 5s with 70m radius accuracy
Ship and aircraft AAA rate of fire, damage and range on per mount basis
ship and aircraft _model.txt files, enabled variables \"sizes\":[1,1,1,1],\"rate\":[1,1,1,1],\"range\":[200,200,200,200] for "aaaGuns" data
sizes - specifies the number of rounds of damage applied to aircraft when hit, must be a whole number
rate - specifies the fire rate for each AAA gun
range - target must be within this range to fire
If not specified, default values are size = 1, rate = 4, range = 200 (2000m)
c3_cargo, cimmaron, kamogawa_maru and nippon_maru _model.txt files edited aaaGuns to be size 1, rate 1
cs_cargo_model.txt specified default ranges as syntax example
b17f_model.txt specified default sizes, rate and range as syntax example
Damage Model
config.txt new variable "alwaysDamageHullNeighbours":true
- hitting a destroyed hull compartment applies damage to the nearest non-destroyed compartment within range of 2 (including diagonals)
- reduces the ability of hulls to "soak" damage (especially from torpedoes) when hitting the same region multiple times
Increased damage caused by magazine explosions to surrounding compartments
Other Fixes
Fixed formation keeping in high sea states where following ships would fall behind
Fixed a bug where auto patrols launching at dawn could switch map object focus
Version 1.08g5h4
13 Feb 22 (BETA)
LAND button now clears all air group data, stops that group and attempts to land (unless endurance = 0)
Aircraft escorting another group now immediately RTB at dusk (rather than waiting for endurance to reach 0 before returning
config.txt added 2 variables to override the direction binoculars/periscope move based on key or mouse input (x horizontal, y vertical)
- "binocularKeyDirections":{"x":1.0,"y":1.0}
- "binocularMouseDirections":{"x":1.0,"y":1.0}
Version 1.08g5h3
7 Feb 22 (BETA)
Auto resolve button now correctly disabled after a prior auto-resolve encounter
Added additional check to auto-resolve so as not to be applied to ships
Fixed a bug where aircraft escorting ships would become unresponsive to commands once they refuelled
Improved "vagueCampaignIntel" calculations
Corrected flag materials for new countries
campaignXXX/setup.txt added 3 new variables:
enemyAirfieldStrikeRange:450 - km at which enemy airfields will attacked spotted player forces
enemyCarrierStrikeRange:450 - km at which enemy carriers will attacked spotted player forces
enemyAirCoverRange:250 - km at which enemy ships will request air cover
