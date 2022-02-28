Aircraft AI & AAA Customisation

This update brings a lot of new customisation features to War on the Sea. In particular, aircraft AI attack parameters are now exposed along with fully editable ship AAA.

Several other issues introduced in the previous update have also been addressed including bug fixes for Auto-Resolve and aircraft escorting other groups.

Full change log below:

Version 1.08g5h6

28 Feb 22

Removed Custom Attack debug lines

Fixed AI sub depth keeping to prevent blowing ballast (and surfacing) when not necessary

Version 1.08g5h5

24 Feb 22 (BETA)

Aircraft AI Attack Variables

All aircraft types can now have individual attack behaviours specified.

aircraft_data.txt files added support for new variables to be used in first data line (aircraft data) as well as within payload data lines to define custom AI behaviours

All variables are in seconds or 1:10 metres

Numbers in [] are a random value in the range specified

If specified in the first data row, values apply to dogfight and strafing attacks

If specified in a lower row, values apply to the payload defined by that row

customAttack:false - disable custom parameters and use default values (set to false for now)

attackHeight:[85,85] - random height at which to execute the attack

attackRange:[120,120] - random range at which attack begins

additionalLeadTime:[25,25] - forward offset based on target motion, namely where the target should be in this many seconds

offset:[3,3] - circular radius around target to determine overall accuracy

diveDropHeight:[32,38] - random altitude at which dive bomber drops bombs

speed:[-1] - in progress pending feedback, unused for now

diveLead:[4,4] - additional lead time during a dive bomber dive

"diveOffset":[3,3] - random circular offset during a dive to determine accuracy

levelHeight:[0,0] - current altitude + random height when performing level bombing

When strafing this value = random height above the target at which to approach

levelRange:[2,2] - random range to attack when when level bombing or strafing

levelLead:[0,0] - random range for additional lead time when level bombing or strafing

levelOffset:[7,7] - random circular offset for accuracy when level bombing or strafing

skipHeight:[6,6] - random altitude range to perform skip bombing at

skipRange:[50,70] - random attack distance to drop bombs when skip bombing

skipLead:[5,5] - random additional lead time when skip bombing

skipOffset:[7,7] - random circular offset when skip bombing

Examples:

Remember to set customAttack:true to test/see the new parameter usage in action

All values are current default values

avenger_data.txt first data line:

...customAttack:false,"attackRange":[30,50],"levelHeight":[15,15],"levelRange":[100,100],"levelLead":[1.5,1.5],"levelOffset":[4,4]}

Dogfight firing range is 300-500m

When strafing, come in 150m above target, begin dive 1000m out with additional 1.5s lead, firing at a point within 40m radius of target

avenger_data.txt second data line (aerial torpedo):

customAttack:false,"attackHeight":[4,4],"attackRange":[1,1],"additionalLeadTime":[28,28],"offset":[8,8]}

Fly at 40m, drop aerial torpedo within 10m of when you should, leading target by 28 seconds with accuracy of radius 80m around intercept position

avenger_data.txt fifth data line (rocket):

customAttack:false,"attackHeight":[15,15],"attackRange":[90,90],"additionalLeadTime":[3,3],"offset":[4,4]}

Fly at 150m above target, begin dive at 90m leading target by 3s with accuracy of fire in a 40m radius

dauntless_data.txt

..."customAttack":false,"attackHeight":[85,85],"attackRange":[120,120],"additionalLeadTime":[25,25],"offset":[3,3],"diveDropHeight":[32,38],"speed":[-1],"diveLead":[4,4],"diveOffset":[3,3],"levelHeight":[0,0],"levelRange":[2,2],"levelLead":[0,0],"levelOffset":[7,7],"skipHeight":[6,6],"skipRange":[50,70],"skipLead":[5,5],"skipOffset":[7,7]}

Dive bomb from 850m, begin attack when 1200m from target, leading it by 25s with a 30m accuracy radius, once diving drop bombs at 320-380m now leading target by only 4 sec with accuracy of 30m radius

Level bomb from current altitude +- 0 with 70m radius accuracy

Skip bomb from 60m altitude at a range of 500-700m, leading target by 5s with 70m radius accuracy

Ship and aircraft AAA rate of fire, damage and range on per mount basis

ship and aircraft _model.txt files, enabled variables \"sizes\":[1,1,1,1],\"rate\":[1,1,1,1],\"range\":[200,200,200,200] for "aaaGuns" data

sizes - specifies the number of rounds of damage applied to aircraft when hit, must be a whole number

rate - specifies the fire rate for each AAA gun

range - target must be within this range to fire

If not specified, default values are size = 1, rate = 4, range = 200 (2000m)

c3_cargo, cimmaron, kamogawa_maru and nippon_maru _model.txt files edited aaaGuns to be size 1, rate 1

cs_cargo_model.txt specified default ranges as syntax example

b17f_model.txt specified default sizes, rate and range as syntax example

Damage Model

config.txt new variable "alwaysDamageHullNeighbours":true

hitting a destroyed hull compartment applies damage to the nearest non-destroyed compartment within range of 2 (including diagonals)

reduces the ability of hulls to "soak" damage (especially from torpedoes) when hitting the same region multiple times

Increased damage caused by magazine explosions to surrounding compartments

Other Fixes

Fixed formation keeping in high sea states where following ships would fall behind

Fixed a bug where auto patrols launching at dawn could switch map object focus

Version 1.08g5h4

13 Feb 22 (BETA)

LAND button now clears all air group data, stops that group and attempts to land (unless endurance = 0)

Aircraft escorting another group now immediately RTB at dusk (rather than waiting for endurance to reach 0 before returning

config.txt added 2 variables to override the direction binoculars/periscope move based on key or mouse input (x horizontal, y vertical)

"binocularKeyDirections":{"x":1.0,"y":1.0}

"binocularMouseDirections":{"x":1.0,"y":1.0}

Version 1.08g5h3

7 Feb 22 (BETA)

Auto resolve button now correctly disabled after a prior auto-resolve encounter

Added additional check to auto-resolve so as not to be applied to ships

Fixed a bug where aircraft escorting ships would become unresponsive to commands once they refuelled

Improved "vagueCampaignIntel" calculations

Corrected flag materials for new countries

campaignXXX/setup.txt added 3 new variables:

enemyAirfieldStrikeRange:450 - km at which enemy airfields will attacked spotted player forces

enemyCarrierStrikeRange:450 - km at which enemy carriers will attacked spotted player forces

enemyAirCoverRange:250 - km at which enemy ships will request air cover