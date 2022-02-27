Airmen 1.22.8: The Duelmaster

The Duelmaster appears on the archipelago this update allowing captains to queue their crew for a PvP deathmatch at a remote location. While waiting in the queue, captains can carry out an expedition normally, automatically extracting and starting a match when at least one player has joined each team.

Battles end when all engines and pressure wells have been destroyed on one team's ships or after 15 minutes have passed. Additional victory conditions and islands to battle over will be added in future updates.

Join us on Discord for public playtests Friday at 12pm ET, Saturday at 3pm ET, and Monday at 7pm ET.

1.22.8

Major Features

Added the Duelmaster, a portal for organizing isolated battles between players, to all outposts.

Bug Fixes