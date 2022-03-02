Aether Storm Part 1: The Shah'Ru Update

Hello Wanderers!

I have good news today: A new update is now fully rolled out!

This is Part 1 of the Aether Storm Update. Since the Aether Storm update looks to be a truly massive one, we've decided to divide it into several smaller updates.

The first one is the Shah'Ru Update, which introduces a new character, Shah'Ru, as well as new cards, new items, and several balance changes and bug fixes!

You can see the detailed patch notes here: https://www.baronneriegames.com/aether-storm-update-part-1