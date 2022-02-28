Seance Table, Ouija Boards, Progression/Cusomisation, Exorcism Models

Hey everyone!

Sorry this update has been so long in the making, I promise I haven't lost any motivation for the game, I recently suffered a spinal injury which made it hard to sit down and focus on doing anything for around 3-4 weeks, but now it's getting better I can actually jump back in with all the ideas I've been coming up with!

Thank you all for sticking with the game, and continuing to support it, now let's get onto the patch notes!

Seance Table:

The seance table has 2 different options, Basic Interaction, and Advanced Interaction, here's how they work:

To get a basic interaction out of it, all you need to do is light the candles, but a basic interaction only gives you:

3 common interactions

2 medium interactions

To get an advanced interaction out of the seance table, you need to find the voodoo doll that spawns in the house with the seance table, place that in the middle of the table, THEN light the 3 candles, this will cause:

common interaction

medium interactions

rare interactions

super rare interactions

An advanced interaction will cause an instant hunt, so make sure you know your escape plan before diving in.





Table and doll both created by our amazing community member Tiyshen, if you have any 3D work you want doing you can easily reach out to them through our Discord, or by going to their artstation page: https://www.artstation.com/tiyshen

Ouija Board:

The Ouija board is an easier way to pinpoint what room is the ghost's favorite, and where you need to exorcise it. It can also give you clues towards which ghost it is if you ask it the right questions.

Right now this primarily serves as more of a fun way to immerse yourself within the world, learn more about the ghosts you're dealing with, and it dramatically helps break up the constant back and forth but gameplay-wise, it isn't quite as impactful as the seance table.

Progression:

Previously in Obsideo there was no "real" reason to keep playing games, we were mainly playing just for the sake of it, which I completely understand can be fun, but only to a certain point.

I also didn't want it to just be a basic leveling system, where a number goes up but you don't really get any reward from it, I wanted a sense of accomplishment and something to work towards with the leveling system, so I decided the best way to go about that was to give players the ability to unlock different colors for their vestments, pants, and robes.

There are currently 7 different colors to choose from, in the future I'm planning to add more options, hopefully not just "more colors" I'm wanting to add new player models altogether, along with completely unique clothing options for not just levels, but also steam achievements. There are also now 7 different belt colors to choose from, meaning you'll be able to match up perfectly :)

We now have a basic leveling system, each level is 100XP, you can gain XP by: successfully exorcising the ghosts, selecting the correct ghost, correctly doing exorcism steps, and more.

If it's what people want, I'll happily add an extra panel to the end of the round screen that shows how much XP you earned (and how you got that XP), and how close you are to your next level.

Exorcism Models:

Now that I've finally been able to find someone who is not only extremely talented at 3D modeling, but also with creating animations, the ghosts now all show their true forms during an exorcism, this is something I know we've all wanted to see in the game since launch and it's something that I've also wanted in-game, I just couldn't find anyone who not only had the skills but also understood the vision I was going for.

Turns out that person was right under my nose the whole time! Another massive thank you to Tiyshen who did an amazing job throwing these animations together for me, I seriously recommend reaching out to them if you have any modeling and/or animation work you want doing for your projects!

Thank You

Again, I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone that's supported the game, and me through these long gaps in updates.

I do want to start looking at procedural generation a bit more seriously now that the game is at a really good point, I also have some amazing ideas for new ghosts/interactions, and I can't wait for you to all experience them!

Thank you heaps!