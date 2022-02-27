Game patch 1.3.32

Hey folks!
This update fixes even more issues with the level editor and adds weapon stat comparison highlights to the loadout menu. Initially this update was meant to only add the weapon stat comparison highlight, but thanks to thorough testing of the level editor by a community member it also brings a lot of fixes to various problems there.
Version 1.3.32:
- the loadout menu now shows a stat comparison to the selected weapon
- the weapon info description box is now positioned on the left-hand side of the element, instead to the right
- limited player spawn coordinates to prevent cases where the player would be positioned outside user-created levels with incorrectly setup spawn points
- added two missing spanish localization strings
- fixed a crash caused by unusual controller inputs
MAP EDITOR CHANGES:
- removed various scene actions from being shown in the scene setup menu (they're cutscene-specific only)
- fixed scene objects being loaded as cutscene objects when opening a map in the level editor
- fixed the object sprite selection frame appearing after switching to objects mode, then any other mode, then entering test mode, and going back to edit mode
- fixed the "Finish level" cutscene action being capable of finishing the level while in map editor mode, which would cause further problems
- fixed the cutscene action adjustment panel having a width value of 0 on some actions
- fixed various issues related to entering test mode from various map editing modes during various edit actions
- fixed patrol route data edit frame not disappearing when switching to a different map edit mode
- fixed being unable to select placed omni_light_caster class objects that have a light radius of 0
- fixed being unable to interact with objects after interacting with weapons_locker class objects and returning to map edit mode while the menu was still open
- fixed removing ceiling_lamp class objects not removing them from the light_switch class objects that control them
- fixed cutscene action frame disappearing and failing to reappear when entering some kind of menu in the cutscene edit mode
- fixed a crash that occured when entering an incorrect NPC state in the "Set NPC state" cutscene action
- fixed a crash that occured when dying, pressing "R" to reset, and F2 (to return to edit mode) while the reset action is in progress
- fixed several causes for crashes related to textboxes
- fixed a crash that occured when executing a scene or cutscene with "set conversation" with an empty conversation ID
- fixed various edit panels not disappearing when entering test mode or switching edit modes
