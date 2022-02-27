Game patch 1.3.32

Share · View all patches · Build 8283175 · Last edited 27 February 2022 – 20:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This update fixes even more issues with the level editor and adds weapon stat comparison highlights to the loadout menu. Initially this update was meant to only add the weapon stat comparison highlight, but thanks to thorough testing of the level editor by a community member it also brings a lot of fixes to various problems there.

Version 1.3.32:

the loadout menu now shows a stat comparison to the selected weapon

the weapon info description box is now positioned on the left-hand side of the element, instead to the right

limited player spawn coordinates to prevent cases where the player would be positioned outside user-created levels with incorrectly setup spawn points

added two missing spanish localization strings

fixed a crash caused by unusual controller inputs

MAP EDITOR CHANGES:

removed various scene actions from being shown in the scene setup menu (they're cutscene-specific only)

fixed scene objects being loaded as cutscene objects when opening a map in the level editor

fixed the object sprite selection frame appearing after switching to objects mode, then any other mode, then entering test mode, and going back to edit mode

fixed the "Finish level" cutscene action being capable of finishing the level while in map editor mode, which would cause further problems

fixed the cutscene action adjustment panel having a width value of 0 on some actions

fixed various issues related to entering test mode from various map editing modes during various edit actions

fixed patrol route data edit frame not disappearing when switching to a different map edit mode

fixed being unable to select placed omni_light_caster class objects that have a light radius of 0

fixed being unable to interact with objects after interacting with weapons_locker class objects and returning to map edit mode while the menu was still open

fixed removing ceiling_lamp class objects not removing them from the light_switch class objects that control them

fixed cutscene action frame disappearing and failing to reappear when entering some kind of menu in the cutscene edit mode

fixed a crash that occured when entering an incorrect NPC state in the "Set NPC state" cutscene action

fixed a crash that occured when dying, pressing "R" to reset, and F2 (to return to edit mode) while the reset action is in progress

fixed several causes for crashes related to textboxes

fixed a crash that occured when executing a scene or cutscene with "set conversation" with an empty conversation ID

fixed various edit panels not disappearing when entering test mode or switching edit modes

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!