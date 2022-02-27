Reentry has been updated to 0.87 - Tools, Checklist Guidance, Free Play missions



This patch is all about improving the data and in-game experience, and is a preparation for the upcoming 0.9-update series. In addition, multiple bug reports has been corrected since the previous patch. It will come with new tools to create checklists and improve the in-game data, and prepare for language support. The game engine (Unity) has also been upgraded to a new version. Due to the critical changes, this might bring some side-effects. If you experience this, please report them so I can fix them, and if needed, you can always revert to the 0.86 build through the Steam betas tab in the games properties.

Simpler to create checklists

I improved the checklist creation tool for all supported spacecrafts. The checklist tool is available from the in-game menu and can be used to create new custom checklists.



A new toggle is available in the tool to automatically append a procedurally generated checklist based on the available RUN steps. You can open the image in full by pressing it to learn the details.



To create a new checklist, use the tool from the in-game menu. Then add an optional checklist text that will be visible when the checklist is opened. If the automatic checklist generator is enabled, the procedural steps will be added below this text.

The STEPS page supports recording the previous switch that has been interacted with, a manual step that requires the player to press the checkmark button on the Checklist Guide UI to proceed, and a Text Only field that will only be used to render custom text, line breaks, headers etc, into the automatic checklist generator. Text Only will only be used when rendering the checklist itself.

Cockpit dictionary

Improved the Mercury, Gemini, Command Module and Lunar Module cockpit dictionary data structure. This now supports automatically creating checklists from the RUN steps. This is the data that will be used when a checklist is automatically generated, or by the Checklist Guide UI.

In the image below, notice that the actual switch position labels are used instead of "Left/Right/Up/Down/Middle". This also applies to the selectors, to prevent it from asking you to "set DC VOLTS to 4" etc.



I have completed adding all the switches for the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo Command Module and the Lunar Module into the dictionary, as well as each of the possible positions for every switch, circuit breakers and selectors.

A cockpit dictionary tool for advanced users has been added to each of the available spacecrafts and can be opened from the Create Checklist option in the in-game menu. This will toggle a simple tool that will show the data of the switch you interacted with last such as its Display Name and the possible labels. Warning: This has direct write access to the dictionary so any changes made here will be applied to your own local checklist.

Pre-Backup Crew Ingress panel configuration (checklist)

Created a checklist using the automatic checklist generator that contains a list of the entire Command Module panel configuration for Backup Crew Ingress, as seen on page 380: https://www.ibiblio.org/apollo/Documents/AOH_A16_VOL2_Part_2.pdf

This checklist can be used to verify the entire cockpit configuration for C&D setup and Backup Crew Ingress.

New Apollo Free Play missions

Added two new Apollo Free Play Missions, one for Backup Crew Ingress (continues from the panel state set by the above checklist) and one for Prime Crew Ingress (continues from the completion of the Backup Crew checklists). The old C&D mission is still available and can be used to set up the cockpit as Ground Crew, before Backup Crew Ingress.



AGC/LGC DSKY input improvements

I also added support into the LGC and AGC for "shorter" inputs, so the logic adds leading zeros. For example, if you want to enter +00001 into P52, R2 (to align IMU with pref), you previously had to Key V37E 52E V22E +00001E. Now you can Key V37E 52E V22E +1E and it will translate into 00001.

Another example is during V49. Say you want to maneuver to 0, 90, 0, but all registers had something in it and would need to be replaced. Previously you had to key V25E and then +00000E +09000E +00000E to set all the registers.

Now you can simplify this:

V49E V25E +0E +9000E +0E

vs

V49E V25E +00000E +09000E +00000E



Cockpit Cursor changes

The cockpit cursor will now render the switch you are currently hovering and interacting with by looking up data data from the Checklist Dictionary. I have also supplied all the remaining data for the Mercury, Gemini, Command Module and Lunar Module spacecrafts.





0.9 preparations

A lot of internal changes has been made to the game as well. The rendering engine (Unity) has been upgraded to a newer version, and I have moved a lot of the hardcoded text data for Mercury, Gemini and Apollo, as well as the Main Menu, into files that can be localized/translated. Translation tools has also been made available from the CONTRIBUTE-screen on main menu. These tools are there just for testing while they are being developed and is only considered for advanced users.

LC39 exhibition



In celebration of the Reentry Discord server hitting 2000 members, I decided to release a fun little side-thing. You will now find a new Main Menu option called EXHIBITIONS. This will give you first-person (FPS) view of the dev-environment I have been using to test some 3d models. In this case I will let you walk around and explore the Apollo-era Launch Complex 39A in first person. Keep in mind this is almost a direct dev-tool, and is not a big priority for Reentry - An Orbital Simulator. You will fall through the floor, and there are not much that will prevent you from venturing towards the infinity - it's just a fun little thing for those interested. If you press ESC during the experience, you will find a RESPAWN button, and some other settings you might enjoy.

How fast can you climb the stairs? Who knows, maybe other "digital museum"-like experiences will reach this menu too?

Thanks to everyone who are part of the Reentry Discord community!

Other bugfixes and improvements

Corrected the inverted burn direction in the CSM when returning home, after TEI burn and Earth SOI entry

Corrected the 90 degree inclination offset that happens in some cases after TEI. You need to plan a mid-course correction to tune your trajectory/entry angle after Earth SOI entry.

Corrected some logic related to APS ignition

Corrected a lot of panel texture issues and typos in the Apollo Command Module

Corrected regional differences related to TEI and AGC/LGC input, causing strange side-effects

Corrected the dark/black shadows issue in the Balanced Graphics settings

Increased the render distance on the CSM & LM camera sources

Fixed clipping issues with the Orbit View in Apollo

Fixed the issue that caused Master Alarm with the C/W PWR lt illuminated when setting the LM Ordeal LIGHTING sw to DIM

P63/P64 Lunar Descent improvements

Lunar Descent and Landing academy lesson fixes

Fixed the 1202 issues with the LGC

Fixed some GSE issues related to the startup procedures for the CSM

Added female versions of the various Mission Control vests

Made some changes in the CSM C/W system related to the SM and CM RCS warning lights and master alarm

Fixed some logic that caused side effects when using the LM ROD during Lunar Landing

Corrected the electrical system wiring to the CSM C/W lights

Thanks to everyone who has been part of testing and reporting issues!