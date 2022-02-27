Patch v0.3

Hello everyone!

We've been busy the last couple of weeks, both on the game and outside of it. We were able to show the game off at a convention in Berlin, and gathered a lot of valuable player feedback.

Our current focus is on fixing as many issues as we can and providing the best experience we can, so this patch includes more of that nature.

Change Log:

Fixed an issue where text would be displayed blurry, implemented pixel perfect fonts

Fixed some grammatical and spelling errors

Improved the input for player gender

Improved the hacking UI Visuals

The hacking minigame is now playable with the keyboard

We are working on more fixes already, implementing some of the feedback we got so far.

Act 2 is already in the works, so stay tuned for that.

Thank you for supporting the development of Code.Breaker().