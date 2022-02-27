V0.8.0 is live now!

Hi everyone, finally we update the game to 0.8.0!

At first, we want to do a complete test for the game but there is some unexpected work for our full-time job come in, so we did a simple test for the game, and we didn't find many bugs but only the listed one.

The following bugs we are still investigating:

-During upgrade skill will have error or freeze the game(this problem occurs chance is quite low, we still haven't found the problem yet.)

-Dungeon map problem.

-Some skills showing white icon

-some skills animation didn't display properly

-level up during the end of battle been covered by the winning icon

-some animation remains there after the end of the battle.

If there are other bugs please info us.

So this will unlock the game to 100 days, and also more story events and monsters had been added to the game! So now you can join the devil army at the demon castle in the swamp area if you are strong enough.

And now you will encounter some humans on the map, but be careful, they are strong for the newbie.

You can search for some equipment on the map now, although the chance is low, if you get good equipment, it can help you a lot.

So here is our next planning update(v0.8.1):

-fix the bugs mentioned above

Then we will move to the next major update(v0.9.0)

-unlock stories until day 150.

-unlock sea to let players explore.

-revamp some UI to make the game art match better.

-improve the ai for the battle.

-add monsters to evolve.

-add more side characters' stories.

-add goblin as the beginning race that can be chosen during the start of the game.

-add more legendary weapons.

-add more skills, passive or active.

If you encounter problems please report to us.

Sorry for the delay and thank you for supporting us.