Small Patch to Make the Game Easier

Hey everyone! I have received some awesome feedback since putting out Hide Seek Survive 3.0 just a few days ago. It’s great to hear that people are enjoying the game, and I wanted to put out a patch implementing a few things that people have pointed out since release:

• The hallway is now bigger so that you can open any door and go right which wasn’t possible previously.

• The phone message in the beginning of the game is now able to be skipped by pressing any key. I am still keeping the timer functionality as well but opening up the time so the player has plenty of time to read the message.

• The volume of the Demon’s footsteps has been increased from 1 to 1.2 with a cap of 2 in the settings so that it will be easier to hear when he is further away.

• The volume of the Doll’s laughing has been increased from 1 to 1.6 so that it will be easier to hear when it is further away.

• The Demon’s volume attenuation falloff has been adjusted to a logarithmic curve. This is the recommended curve by Unreal for sounds where 3D positioning is important. It should be much easier to hear where the demon is now.

• The Doll’s volume attenuation falloff has been adjusted to a logarithmic curve just like the Demon’s. It should be much easier to hear where the Doll has moved to now.

This patch will make the game much easier to win and make it more approachable to new players. Please continue sending in your feedback via reviews or email. Thank you and have a great day!