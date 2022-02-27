Future of Mushy V 2.3.0

As many of you may know, I made this game specifically for my YouTube channel. Since releasing the video the game has amassed over 70,000 downloads and has been on new and trending.

I never intended to even update the game but I feel it is my duty to at least somewhat give the players what they want.

In an effort to do so, I will be adding one final big update to mushy (V3.0.0) which will fix all existing major bugs as well as add Customisations for your shrigmas, similar to the mushystache.

I'll release the bugfixes periodically up until V 3.0.0. However I'm only launching the customisation update when my Youtube Channel hits 75,000 subscribers ;)

YouTube

V 2.3.0

-Fixed footsteps from being heard all around the map.

-Re-added bloom as I accidentally removed it last update (whoops)

-Added Mushystache for MacOS users.

Cheers :)