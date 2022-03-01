Steam Deck compatibility update

Steam Deck

I'm happy to confirm that Tracks is now working very nicely on the Steam Deck!

As part of this work, the game now uses the Steam Input keyboard whenever you need to enter text (if playing with a gamepad) which allows for a much bigger range of characters and has better support for languages besides English.

We've submitted the game to Valve for their approval, though if you find any issues with it please post about them on the forums.

Other Improvements