 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tracks - The Train Set Game update for 1 March 2022

Steam Deck compatibility update

Share · View all patches · Build 8282619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Steam Deck

I'm happy to confirm that Tracks is now working very nicely on the Steam Deck!

As part of this work, the game now uses the Steam Input keyboard whenever you need to enter text (if playing with a gamepad) which allows for a much bigger range of characters and has better support for languages besides English.

We've submitted the game to Valve for their approval, though if you find any issues with it please post about them on the forums.

Other Improvements
  • Added Korean language support
  • Overhauled the language selection menu
  • Improved accuracy of Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Japanese translations
  • Fixed various small issues relating to the Steam Deck / gamepad support

Changed files in this update

Tracks - The Train Set Game Content Depot 657241
  • Loading history…
Tracks - The Train Set Game 64bit Depot Depot 657242
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.