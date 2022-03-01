Steam Deck compatibility update

Steam Deck
I'm happy to confirm that Tracks is now working very nicely on the Steam Deck!
As part of this work, the game now uses the Steam Input keyboard whenever you need to enter text (if playing with a gamepad) which allows for a much bigger range of characters and has better support for languages besides English.
We've submitted the game to Valve for their approval, though if you find any issues with it please post about them on the forums.
Other Improvements
- Added Korean language support
- Overhauled the language selection menu
- Improved accuracy of Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Japanese translations
- Fixed various small issues relating to the Steam Deck / gamepad support
Changed files in this update