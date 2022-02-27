Hotfix 0.7.0.27 - Important Announcement

Hello everyone!

We’re sorry to announce that due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine we won’t be able to stick to the intended release schedule. Some of the key members of our team are Ukrainian citizens and are either already caught in the war zone or might soon find themselves there. Hopefully, the war will not last long, and we’ll be able to proceed with developing the game as planned.

Thank you for understanding.

CHANGELOG

Added special map icons to locations with save points.

Added sleeping spots to Distant Homestead and certain other Points of Interest.

Tweaked and updated every unique Point of Interest. All doors in these locations can now be interacted with. Some changes won't take effect until you start a new game.