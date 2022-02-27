Hotfix 0.7.0.27 - Important Announcement

Hello everyone!
We’re sorry to announce that due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine we won’t be able to stick to the intended release schedule. Some of the key members of our team are Ukrainian citizens and are either already caught in the war zone or might soon find themselves there. Hopefully, the war will not last long, and we’ll be able to proceed with developing the game as planned.
Thank you for understanding.
CHANGELOG
- Added special map icons to locations with save points.
- Added sleeping spots to Distant Homestead and certain other Points of Interest.
- Tweaked and updated every unique Point of Interest. All doors in these locations can now be interacted with. Some changes won't take effect until you start a new game.
- Fixed the softlock affecting some dialogues.
- Fixed NPCs endlessly giving out items.
- Added unique rumors to most Brynn NPCs.
- Increased dungeon doors’ durability.
- Increased snakes’ spawn rate in some locations.
- Fixed some Achievements not working as intended (for instance, the unique items your character starts with and the items from the Supporter Pack no longer count towards “That belongs in a museum”).
- Fixed “Wetness” not working as intended when the character enters deep water.
- Fixed scouted locations missing their global map descriptions.
- The horse at the brewery no longer respawns after death.
- Corpses that can’t be harvested by “Skinning” are no longer highlighted by it.
