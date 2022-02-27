early access 1.12

The Endless mode is here!

Now when you defeat the final boss in Sector 3, an option to do a Victory Lap will appear. If you do, you'll go back to the first Sector with an unremovable trinket that makes the game a lot harder and an extra ascension level. Don't fear losing your win streak! Once you enter a Victory Lap, the game will be counted as a success independently of the way you lose.

Please note: This feature is in beta. Many of the game's internals were changed to make this work, I have made several tests but something may have slipped. I'll be closely monitoring any possible bugs that come out and they'll get fixed ASAP. If you see something not working properly or behaving weirdly, please let me know!