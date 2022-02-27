Housing business - Update

Bugfixes
fix - Towbar has less physics glitches when towing a vehicle
fix - Food respawning after eating while it is in your hand fixed
fix - Sometimes vehicle parts were able to float fixed
fix - Attaching parts to vehicles button is now changeable (Use button)
fix - Opening canister lid button is now changeable (Use button)
fix - When vehicles were parked close to each other it bugged out the doors
fix - Some abandoned radiators cannot be filled fixed
fix - Using old save files caused item to not have gravity fixed
fix - Red Poloska missing rear wheel hub fixed
New
added - 2 new houses to buy
added - Handbrake can be operated with Space button
added - Temporal Anti-Aliasing to graphics menu (this fixes the shadow flickering, jittering issue)
added - Radiator can be adjusted with the car part adjuster
added - How to move, rotate items tutorial to tutorial menu
Changed
changed - Player Character has now affected by physics, no more sending the truck flying when standing, jumping in a weird angle (you can still do that with your magic slav hands)
changed - Towbar has been adjusted to be less rigid making it less glitchy while towing vehicles
changed - Lowered Poloska center of mass
changed - Delivery contracts are now much more profitable thanks to the Slaverian government
Some optimization
These were in the previous hotfixes:
fix - Rus 310 FL wheel invisible sometimes fixed
fix - Rus passenger seat has now bigger sleep trigger
fix - Off road left wheel was incorrect when attached fixed
fix - Zakmat FL,FR suspension magically turning into Poloska suspension fixed
changed - Pissing is now longer to enjoy the new 8k sound
changed - Some food values
changed - """Towbar have been reworked""", the towed vehicle acts like a trailer now, towbar is not like a rubber band anymore, new towbar tutorial in the tutorial menu, you still have to be careful when pulling if you crash it might send you into orbit
fix - Zakmat front bumper is attached to Rus310 instead of Zakmat fixed
fix - Seats had really low lod distance fixed
changed - Starting radiator changed to normal (I might have been a little bit too cruel with the rusty radiator)
changed - engines now show their Torque value as well
added - radio now saves its frequency
fix - Bug where your vehicles sometimes sent into obit around earth fixed
