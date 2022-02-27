Housing business - Update

Bugfixes

fix - Towbar has less physics glitches when towing a vehicle

fix - Food respawning after eating while it is in your hand fixed

fix - Sometimes vehicle parts were able to float fixed

fix - Attaching parts to vehicles button is now changeable (Use button)

fix - Opening canister lid button is now changeable (Use button)

fix - When vehicles were parked close to each other it bugged out the doors

fix - Some abandoned radiators cannot be filled fixed

fix - Using old save files caused item to not have gravity fixed

fix - Red Poloska missing rear wheel hub fixed

New

added - 2 new houses to buy

added - Handbrake can be operated with Space button

added - Temporal Anti-Aliasing to graphics menu (this fixes the shadow flickering, jittering issue)

added - Radiator can be adjusted with the car part adjuster

added - How to move, rotate items tutorial to tutorial menu

Changed

changed - Player Character has now affected by physics, no more sending the truck flying when standing, jumping in a weird angle (you can still do that with your magic slav hands)

changed - Towbar has been adjusted to be less rigid making it less glitchy while towing vehicles

changed - Lowered Poloska center of mass

changed - Delivery contracts are now much more profitable thanks to the Slaverian government

Some optimization

These were in the previous hotfixes:

fix - Rus 310 FL wheel invisible sometimes fixed

fix - Rus passenger seat has now bigger sleep trigger

fix - Off road left wheel was incorrect when attached fixed

fix - Zakmat FL,FR suspension magically turning into Poloska suspension fixed

changed - Pissing is now longer to enjoy the new 8k sound

changed - Some food values

changed - """Towbar have been reworked""", the towed vehicle acts like a trailer now, towbar is not like a rubber band anymore, new towbar tutorial in the tutorial menu, you still have to be careful when pulling if you crash it might send you into orbit

fix - Zakmat front bumper is attached to Rus310 instead of Zakmat fixed

fix - Seats had really low lod distance fixed

changed - Starting radiator changed to normal (I might have been a little bit too cruel with the rusty radiator)

changed - engines now show their Torque value as well

added - radio now saves its frequency

fix - Bug where your vehicles sometimes sent into obit around earth fixed