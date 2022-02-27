《Across the Galaxy：Stellar Dominator》0.9.0.5917 version update announcement

Hello everyone, this update will mainly focus on the UI adjustment of the interface of the planet map. The core purpose is to make you have a more intuitive and real-time feeling of the basic information of the camp’s resources, technology and other aspects when playing the game, so as to assist players to better implement different game strategies. Another important change is that we have greatly reduced the time required for all camps to upgrade to T3 and T4 technology, which also increases the strategic difficulty of the game. Therefore, we have further weakened the advanced units of some camps. Now what players do in the early stage has a greater impact on the game results. If you are a little careless in the early stage, it may increase the difficulty a lot in the later stage of the game, because the appearance time of advanced units has been greatly advanced, and players will feel the pressure from advanced units a lot earlier. In addition, we are planning to upgrade the game engine to the latest version. The engine version we currently use is quite old, which ensures the stability of the game, but the development efficiency and operation efficiency of the game are quite low. We have tested the result of upgrading the engine, and the performance of the game frame rate has been greatly improved, So we plan to upgrade the engine to the latest version first, and then continue the other planned work. We believe that the future version of the game will run more smoothly and the computer configuration required will be further reduced

Comprehensive adjustment:

The time required for all camps to upgrade to T3 and T4 technology has been greatly reduced, and now the game rhythm has become more compact Optimized the hitting effect of some enemy bullets Adjusted the visual occlusion relationship between the distant belligerents of the enemy and our sides in the battle Increased the duration reminder of temporary Power increase props in battle

enemy:

One Horned Pirates:

Reduced the refresh interval per wave of doomsday heavy fighters Reduced the attack frequency of doomsday heavy fighters Eliminate the feature that the doomsday heavy fighter will release fire attenuation after death The refresh interval of each wave of smiling killer AWACS and sugar burst drone has been increased

Galactic Organization: The refresh interval of diamond magnetic defender, siren fighter and chimera fighter has been increased

Saya Organization: The refresh interval of the long sword laser fighter has been increased

Interface adjustment:

The UI layout of the planet map has been modified. Now you can directly see the capital and ore volume of the protagonist and the general health status of the protagonist and crew in the upper left corner of the planet map interface, while in the upper right corner of the interface, you can now see the overall capital and ore volume of the enemy and our camps, and you can directly query the key stronghold facilities at the bottom of the planet map, There is no additional need to ask the ship AI The material donation button is now moved to the home page of the stronghold page. There is no need to click the "military technology" page to donate materials Optimized some English translation problems The characteristics of enemy and our units are displayed on the task briefing page and stronghold details page, and the layout of the UI interface is optimized The distance between planets in the planet map is slightly adjusted to alleviate the problem of too dense display of some icons

The above is the whole content of this update. The next update may add the saving function of random map and also may add some official fixed maps. We're working on it, and after the game engine is upgraded, we will also start to add more new units. Thanks for watching~