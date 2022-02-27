Save and Load Feature Added

Added a new Save / Load Feature

The game now saves progress at the end of every level.

If you pause and exit the game you will now get the option to Continue from the start of the next level you have reached on the main menu screen.

If you are destroyed by the enemy your save will be wiped and the option to Continue will be removed.

This update has been made because the High Scores are now into the 3 millions which was not perceived possible when the game was designed. Getting a top score is taking well over 1 hour and this feature will hopefully help in making high score attempts more convenient and possible for busy players.

There will also be further Steam Achievements coming to reward the top players!

Thank you for playing!

Paul