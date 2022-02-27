Update, Version 20220227



English

#########Content##############

New furniture: a post to support Ukrainian people against Russian invasion. (The item will have the date of the war and Putin's name in its description so that we shall remember this part of the history.)

Added a copy of this post in the safehouse.

#########System###############

Made the item category window align to the center.

Added a new function to wait till a confirm or cancel input triggers.

简体中文

#########Content##############

新家具：一张支持乌克兰人民抵抗俄罗斯侵略战争的海报。（该物品的描述上记载着战争开始的时间，以及普京的名字，由此我们将会记住这段历史。）

在安全屋里加入了一张这样的海报。

#########System###############

物品分类窗口重新对齐至中央

加入了一个新的等待至确认或取消被输入的功能

It's a busy weekend to do what I can to support the Ukrainian people.

That includes battling disinformation on China's social media while facing heavy censorship and troll bots.

Reposting Zelinsky's video and Twitter in China.

Some little scale cyber-warfare.

Calling a coup in Russia to remove Putin (which is unlikely to happen though).

I also will try to rescue a friend of my friend tomorrow. He somehow got arrested by the police.

So, the updates are slowed. But, they are still happening.