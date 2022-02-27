Warsim 0.8.4.9 (Goblin Mercenaries Update, 99 features)

Hey guys, this has taken me a good while but it's a combination of a number of smaller updates I've made to Warsim this year so far. I haven't been able to get a release out which has been difficult for me so I'm glad to finally be able to put something out there! I hope you are all well and safe :)

GOBLIN MERCENARIES (27 features)

Previously while the leaders could vary, the mercenary companies spawned where basically always human with exception to one special event based demon warband. Now you can get goblin mercenaries and they interact in a number of interesting ways depending on your policy towards goblins. Go get em green bois!

Added 1 in 5 odds a merc slot will be filled by goblin merc groups

Added ability to spawn 5 goblin merc groups via option 23 of the '399' cheat debug menu

Reworked Mercenary Origin system to have generic/human/goblin/anti-slavery goblin origins

Added 20 new generic goblin merc group origin stories

Added 15 new anti-slavery goblin merc group origin stories

Added new mercenary label (Goblins) in green next to any goblin merc groups

Added new mercenary label (Demons) in red next to any Demonic merc groups

Added new mercenary label (Militia) in white next to any militia merc groups

Made goblin mercs average out 40% cheaper than normal mercs

Added new goblin merc dialogues for hiring them for a single attack

Added new goblin merc dialogues for converting goblins to mercs

Added new goblin merc dialogues for not being able to fight anymore

Added new goblin merc dialogues for launching an attack

Added new goblin merc dialogues for being hired

Added new goblin merc dialogues for being fired

Added new goblin merc dialogues for being disbanded

Made goblin mercs have double the max possible merc units (1000 instead of 500)

Made goblin mercs have double the max possible mercs when anti-merc laws active (500 instead of 250)

Made goblin mercs have double the max possible mercs when pro-merc laws active (2000 instead of 1000)

Added 5 goblin unit types (that are further randomised) these are Greenskin/Gobbo/Hiregob/Savage Goblin/Goblin Warrior

Made 'Greenskin' units the weakest (30-120 battlescore)

Made 'Gobbo' units spawn with (31-121 battlescore)

Made 'Hiregob' units spawn with (35-125 battlescore)

Made 'Savage Goblin' units spawn with (45-135 battlescore)

Made 'Goblin Warrior' units spawn with (50-140 battlescore)

Added 10% cost discount for all groups if goblin celebration active

Added 20% cost discount for anti-slavery and moderately anti-slavery goblin groups if goblin slavery banned

COINFLIPPER EXPANSION (22 features)

I know it's a bit silly but those 10 gold, heads or tails coin flipper encounters have really been feeling samey to me lately, so I set out to turn them into a whole range of possible encounters instead of just the one standard one

Made coinflipper throne room event twice as common for Gambler Origin player rulers

Made coinflipper throne room encounters slightly more common in general

Added goblin coinflipper (5-10 gold)

Added stick merchant coinflipper (6-18 gold)

Added diamond merchant coinflipper (500-8000 gold)

Added trinket merchant coinflipper (550-1200 gold)

Added impoverished merchant coinflipper (15-30 gold)

Added wealthy merchant coinflipper (2500-3500 gold)

Added peasant man coinflipper (15-60 gold)

Added gambling man coinflipper (same gold total as the default coin flipper used to have)

Added 3 different possible coins to be used by coin flippers (Gnome, normal, rusty)

Added 6 different coin graphics for the flips

Added ability to ask coinflipper questions

Added ability to ask why they gamble

Added ability to ask about the coin they use

Added ability to ask how to play the game

Added small bet (5% of their total gold or 1 gold)

Added normal bet (20% of their total gold or blocked if they have less than 20 gold)

Added all in bet (all of either theirs or yours depending who has the lowest gold amount)

Added special graphic for coin landing on it's side (1 in 200 chance)

Added a 2/3 chance that robbing a coin flipper for more than 1000 gold will cause an extra public opinion dropping event

Added new screen for merchant robbery outrage event

HOW COULD YOU BE SO HATLESS? (3 features)

Has the poor hatless gnome of the cave gnome village suffered enough? Apparently not!

Added option to point and laugh at the hatless gnome (credit fatalweirdo)

Added option to give the hatless gnome a gold coin

Added alternate text for hatless gnome once you've laughed at him or offered him a coin

The update you've all been asking for, genital guards! To protect everyones crown jewels!

Added new military upgrade (1000 gold) Genital guards (Protects your guards from being hit in the balls)

Added new military upgrade (2000 gold) Spiky Genital guards (Anyone who hits your guards in the balls gets injured or killed)

Added new throne room encounter 'Genital guard' (only if upgrade level 1 owned)

Added new throne room encounter 'Spiked guard' (only if upgrade level 2 owned)

Added new alternate events for all throne room reactions where a guard is kicked in the balls (with sfx)

NEW FACES (1 feature)

I wish I could claim this as an extra 2 trillion features...

Added 2,889,729,000,000 new orc faces (thanks to ideas by u/SwiftPicker)

TRIBUTE TO BUNDUK (13 features)

Based on Tribune_Bunduk's excellent Warsim comics, I tried to add references to his throne room encounters to the game. I also added a bunch of additional encounters inspired by them.

Added 'Give coin' goblin throne room encounter

Added new quest item 'Wet purple towel' (worth 50 gold)

Added new questing knight fail encounter 'Wet napkin thief'

Added new throne room encounter 'You smell'

Added new throne room encounter 'I love you'

Added new throne room encounter 'Bumface'

Added new throne room encounter 'Hamster Mother'

Added new throne room encounter 'Booo'

Added new throne room encounter 'Pondering the vote'

Added new throne room encounter 'This mornings dump'

Added new throne room encounter 'Ogre mother'

Added new throne room encounter 'Ugly'

Added new throne room encounter 'You stink'

MERCENARY COMPANY NAMING SYSTEM IMPROVED (2 features)

It recently occured to me that mercenary groups never had the name of their leader in them and I thought it would be nice if some did, for variation!

Added new system where merc companies can be named after their captains

Fixed mercenary factions getting 3x less names like 'Mercenary Company' 'Mercenaries' and 'Company' than they were supposed to

MILLNAMES (10 features)

Thought I'd add a few names inspired by my own for a bit of a joke. It is now possible for a character to be spawned in game with both my first and last name, but super rare! I hope to exist in someones gameworld at some point :)

Added new name suffix 'Millbane' (+29 battlescore)

Added new name suffix 'Millwall' (+3 battlescore)

Added new name suffix 'Millward' (+5- battlescore)

Added new name suffix 'Millwood' (+3 battlescore)

Added new name suffix 'Millburn' (+5 battlescore)

Added new name suffix 'Millwar' (+24 battlescore)

Added new name suffix 'Milldoom' (+35 battlescore)

Added new name suffix 'Millburg' (+3 battlescore)

Added new name suffix 'Millmill' (+1 battlescore)

Added new name suffix 'Millgard' (+6 battlescore)

BUGFIXES (8 features)

Always more bugs to fix... one day I will get them all.

Fixed issue with gold going below zero after launching an attack (credit Mini_Paceed)

Fixed text bug with harsh desert wind text (credit -- scippie --)

Fixed incorrect reference to the players chosen gender in drunk throne room encounter (credit Bron)

Fixed militia member removed for being too violent text bug (credit Jason)

Fixed chimchogre riddle intro text bug

Fixed grammar issue in merc disband text

Fixed missing gold indicator on goblin huts (credit Cat)

Fixed issue with throne room mercs cost showing up slightly incorrectly (credit Cat)

EVERYTHING ELSE (8 features)

Everything else

Added the option to try and hire a shadow assassin in throne room (Credit Big Simple)

Added new event when destroying the lute in the luteplaying neighbor dispute, where the musicians guild send you a letter (credit BigSimple)

Changed man with 12 kids encounter to instead have 2-16 kids at random instead (credit BlindIRL)

Removed 1 in 3 chance of losing a public opinion for hiring an incompetent knight and made it 100% chance

Added -1 public opinion for adding incompetent knight to your knightly order in throne room encounter

Added name of minor bandit leader to the main options screen

Rewrote potato thrower encounter reaction dialogue option (credit ShadowHawk)

Added new patreon subscriber to Gro'lok's stump (thanks mate)

WHAT'S NEXT

I've been struggling a little lately and while Warsim is still 100% a full time project for me, catching covid and other life issues have temporarily knocked me off the saddle. I'm heading away for a month but have gotten myself a small work laptop and plan to crack out some coding while I'm away. When I return I aim to hit the ground running and get to work on more features and planned updates.

Regardless thank you all for the constant love and support!

Huw