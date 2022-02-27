Hotfix Patch - 0.7.130.2

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3095664226109912423

We have a podcast on Friday at noon drop in and talk to the developers we will be taking questions live towards the end!

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3095664226117841231

The old build has been archived for those looking to finish their games on the old smaller Treasure Island map but we dont recommend carrying over saves into this build.

This patch includes 3 patch fixes over the last 48 hours of updates. Expect a patch every few days this week as we work to get everything ship worthy so we can move onto civilian management ASAP!

Change list

Factions Weapon spawning has been resolved

Performance tweaks to level loading to improve overall system performance

Faction Init Crash has been fixed

Got rid of extraneous nav blocker in G3

Moved landscaping cars to appropriate new Landscaping levels (rather than leaving them in levels where they stream in/out)Also moved some other landscaping trees to the Landscapes to stop ghosting

Checked each spawn pod position in the master, fixed some that were 'sunken' into the ground (was causing targeting issues)

Speculative fix for bridges not 'clearing themselves out' visually when destroyed

Updated collision settings for Player walls/gates to allow auto-wiring to function better for them (via new collision profiles)

Updated team-switching logic to also toggle a unit's Perception Stimuli, so anything looking at them will have to 're-evaluate' them and their team association (so units that were looking at something that was allied but then succumbs to infection, for example, they will not keep treating them like an ally)

Fixed the Command Tent's upgrades not costing anything to purchase

Updated Unit Population Capacity text display at the top right to not 'jar' so much when displaying population capacity change animations

And made the 'population lost' animation not show double 'minus' icons

resized tree textures

resized tree textures Fixed an issue with certain building types incorrectly spawning recruited units at world zero (such as the Capture Truck)

Speculative fix towards a crash with Medic AI

Added a crash fix towards factions interaction poorly with perception system on startup

Updated circle up at beyond 6+ units to use radial math logic for positioning units on larger-and-larger circles as more units are added

Fixed up landscaping not working

Reset the crowd following component on Freshly Loaded in characters to combat the 'units unable to move after load' bug

Fixed Leviathan not being shootable

Fixed up Leviathan bile not damaging units

Fixed Helicopter AI having 'double vision radius' for units it had already seen (resulting in units almost halfway across the Open World remaining visible if a helicopter had seen them)

Added some 'Saving, please wait' text to the Pause Menu when the game is saving - it disappears when the save completes (or if it fails somehow)

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Don't forget to wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

YouTube

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:

https://halcyon-winds-store.creator-spring.com/