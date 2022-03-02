v0.91.51 Patch Notes - Drow Noble, Balance Adjustments

New Player Races: Drow Noble - Exceptional drow born with special powers.

About one out of every 20 drow is gifted with special powers from birth — the overwhelming majority of these exceptional drow are female, and as a result, drow society tends to be matriarchal in nature.

These special births are engineered and encouraged among the ruling caste, and are far more likely to occur when the mother is of noble heritage. Strangely, the status of the father seems not to increase or decrease the chances of a child being born a drow noble.

Common drow children born to nobles are usually put to death — sacrificed to one of the many demon gods to whom the drow offer worship.

It is rare for a drow noble to be born to common parents, but those who are usually murder their parents or family before they come of age in order to hide the truth of their base upbringing and to ease the processes of joining one of their society's noble houses.

Drow nobles are more powerful than the majority of their kin, and as such they quickly rise to power within their houses. Advancement through the hierarchy of a drow noble house is usually accomplished through a combination of assassination, seduction, and treachery, leading most drow in power to be overly paranoid.

Balance Adjustments:

New Optional House Rules:

Lower Abilities Compensation: +1 house rule bonus per 8 levels on a character's non highest abilities related rolls and values, including attack rolls, saving throws, AC and spell DC, etc. (default: on)

Spell DC: + character level / 2 (default: on)

Summoner's Cha modifier applies to summoned creatures' physical abilities (+6 max) (default: off)

Barbarian: Damage Reduction: = barbarian level (default: on)

Monk: AC Bonus: limit maximum bonus: If the sum of Wis bonus and Dex bonus is greater than the highest ability bonus + 4, ignore the excess of Wis bonus. In addition, limit the bonus based on monk level to +6 max. (default: on)

Paladin: Smite Evil: bonus on attack rolls: +10 max (default: on) (merged related HRs)

Paladin: Divine Grace: +5 max (default: on)

(+2 modifications of House Rules for old saves)

Some monsters armed with Deflection wondrous items

Optimized abilities growth of some monsters

Removed elite/solo monsters' bonus on Combat Maneuver Defense

Saving throw bonus from a wondrous item is up to +5

Changed robes' saving throw bonus to Spell Penetration

Changed weapon proficient bonus to –4 penalty on attack rolls when use nonproficient weapons

Player attack rolls bonus of Moderate/Easy/Relaxed difficulty: +6

Enemy attack rolls bonus of Moderate/Easy/Relaxed difficulty: +4

Weapon Finesse: ...If you carry a shield, its armor check penalty applies to your attack rolls.

Weapon Finesse: Apply to melee touch attack

Zen Archery: Apply to ranged touch attack

Spell DC: Add spell level

Removed base 10 of Fortitude/Reflex/Will

Changed rolls/checks of spells, conditions, turn, and quivering palm, etc. to standard saving throws

Changed bounce damage from 1 per action to 1 per attack

Changed Wake from standard action to move action

Bonuses of Rage no longer increase every 10 levels, but changed to Greater Rage and Mighty Rage:

Greater Rage: Bonuses to Str and Con during rage each increase to +6, and morale bonus on Will saves increases to +3. The penalty to AC remains at –2.

Mighty Rage: Bonuses to Str and Con during rage each increase to +8, and morale bonus on Will saves increases to +4. The penalty to AC remains at –2.

Discarded Main-handed Weapon mechanic. Changed following 6 main-handed weapons to one-handed (except Spear as two-handed)

Longsword

Battleaxe

Heavy Pick

Warhammer

Flail

Spear

If a one-handed weapon is wielded with two hands during melee combat, add 1.5 times Str bonus to damage rolls.

Discarded Light/Heavy Thrown mechanic. All throwing weapons use the same rule: Apply Dex modifier to ranged attack rolls and Str modifier to damage rolls.

Changed Sling to one-handed

Improved Character Panel:

Added Equipment Information

Added Details Information

Max Melee Attack

Max Ranged Attack

Melee Touch Attack

Ranged Touch Attack

Combat Maneuver Bonus

Combat Maneuver Defense

Armor Class

Armor Class (Touch)

Armor Class (Flat-Footed)

Fortitude

Reflex

Will

Spell Resistance

Spell Penetration

Caster Level

Spell DC

Turn

New Options:

New Options: Expand/Collapse All

Show/Hide Information Section

Show All

Hide All

Hide Empty Items

--- Attacks Information ---

--- Attacks Information --- Combine Same Type Attacks

Show Weapon Magic Bonus

Show Weapon Icon

Show Weapon Name

--- Toolbar ---

--- Toolbar --- Top

Show All Buttons

Show corresponding information as button tip

Optimized display speed

Others:

Optimized initial equipment of some classes

Optimized class structure of default party

New option of Combat Difficulty: Player doesn't multiply damage on critical hits

Auto-Combat button no longer affects subsequent combats

Changed Hunting Giant Spider's Poison Burst to Poison Spit

Fixed: Monk pre-builds learn caster feats

Fixed: Creatures continue to attack even if they die during attack

Fixed: Mithral light armor still has speed penalty

Fixed: Ignite damage not statistics

Slider control can be fine-tuned with arrow or ADWS keys

Improved descriptions of 6 abilities

Optimized descriptions of some items

Optimized bounce damage log

Encyclopedia: Improved and optimized equipment chapter

Encyclopedia: Optimized loading

Fixed: Encyclopedia sometimes crash

Fixed: Tip blinking

Fixed: Incorrect Finesse entry in description of Dart

Next, we'll work on:

Druid, Bard, class saves and BAB growth with extra attacks, new player races (Bugbear, Lizard Scion, Gnoll), more elemental creatures, etc.

Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).