Early Access 0.13.25

ATTENTION: TO ENJOY FULLY OF ALL THE CHANGES, IT IS RECOMMENDED TO START A NEW GAME!
The changes in this update are:
Energy system:
Added energy system with display of the bar in the menu
Potions, fish and coconut recharge your energy
Time management:
Increased the length of the days, now a day lasts 24 minutes
Having changed the way the bed works, now sleeping makes time pass
Fixed weather function, now no longer resets when changing maps
You can check the time inside the beach hut by clicking on the clock
Fixes and additions:
Correct places to use the ladder
Red Potion Formula (fixed asking for blue stones)
Red and blue potion now make the container empty after use
Now you can create the empty container
Red and blue potion formula no longer wear out after use
Added missions
Added monsters and updated images
Now Weiry's luck also counts in fishing (and subsequent random-release events)
Added all basic spells and scripted for leveling and adding mana
The display of spell levels has been corrected, now writes when it is at maximum
