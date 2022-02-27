Early Access 0.13.25

ATTENTION: TO ENJOY FULLY OF ALL THE CHANGES, IT IS RECOMMENDED TO START A NEW GAME!

The changes in this update are:

Energy system:

Added energy system with display of the bar in the menu

Potions, fish and coconut recharge your energy

Time management:

Increased the length of the days, now a day lasts 24 minutes

Having changed the way the bed works, now sleeping makes time pass

Fixed weather function, now no longer resets when changing maps

You can check the time inside the beach hut by clicking on the clock

Fixes and additions:

Correct places to use the ladder

Red Potion Formula (fixed asking for blue stones)

Red and blue potion now make the container empty after use

Now you can create the empty container

Red and blue potion formula no longer wear out after use

Added missions

Added monsters and updated images

Now Weiry's luck also counts in fishing (and subsequent random-release events)

Added all basic spells and scripted for leveling and adding mana

The display of spell levels has been corrected, now writes when it is at maximum