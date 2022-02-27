Patch V2.3: Steam Deck Support

Hello, long time no announcement!

Slay the Spire is getting an update for Steam Deck compatibility and a handful of language updates. It's also a good opportunity to discus what we've been up to.

Steam Deck

The newly added Steam Deck compatibility means that we're enabling Steam Input, allowing users to use a wider variety of controllers and customize input settings through Steam's Controller Configuration. This couldn't be done without the help of the steamworks4j project, thank you!

The upcoming Steam Deck hardware utilizes Steam Input so Slay the Spire will work nicely out of the box. The Steam Deck is currently compatible with the latest default and beta branch versions of the game.

Be sure that Steam Input is enabled for the game and that you're using the Official Configuration. Those who want to use the old controller logic can also disable Steam Input. As before, all of our previous builds are available and accessible by switching branches. Learn more about branches here.

If you experience any issues, don't hesitate to contact us at support@megacrit.com

What's up with Mega Crit?

We've been secretly hiring people and have begun developing secret projects. Do not ask us what these projects are. They are secret so we cannot tell you.

Our team size has grown quite a bit with the addition of 4 new Mega Critters:

Finnish & Serbian Support

Thanks again to all of our translators and testers that keep this game up-to-date and so accessible to many people. The game now supports 21 languages, woo.

On top of the new languages, we've also received some updates to improve Dutch, Esperanto, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

We've updated the Slay the Spire Soundtrack page to use Steam's Music template so this should make it easier for people to find the songs and they're now playable through Steam's Music Player.

Downfall Expansion Mod

One of Slay the Spire's most extensive and popular mods, Downfall, has gotten its own store page! The mod comes with an original new 5th Hero character, The Hermit while also allowing you to play as the Slime Boss, Guardian, and more bosses. This time you'll be defending the Spire against the Ironclad, Silent, and more.

See the events and denizens of the Spire from a new angle, such as:

Retaliate against the Woman in Blue for all those times she punched you!

Hire the Red Bandit gang to work for you!

Save a baby Snecko from a horrible owner! (even villains love baby Sneckos)

The mod is totally free and is a great way to experience the game again in a unique way, check out and follow Downfall in all its glory here.

Hang out with more Slayers (Climbers?)

Having trouble poisoning a ghost? Lasers aren't lasery enough? Interested in making mods? You just have a lot questions that need answering? Then stop by the Official Slay the Spire Discord server and say hi.