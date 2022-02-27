1.04 Update

Our programmer was updating the Scanline filter so it looked better when playing on higher resolutions... and he was having so much fun that he decided to add a lot of new filters. And they are all unlocked from the get-go!

He says he still wants to add an MSX Palette filter because it's the computer he grew up with and learned how to code ... let's see if he will find time to do this :)

Other changes:

Corrected a bug that prevented the game to upload scores on Endless Mode - Hard Difficulty

Added an option to make the enemy bullets "pulsate", as we've been told this would make the game easier for colorblind people

We are still working on the Japanese translation patch, so keep an eye on it ! - We want to thank our japanese translator, Luiza Fernandes, for the tireless work.

And our friend Sho Akutsu who pointed out the problems with the Japanese text and is helping us a lot with it. We will add his name to the Special Thanks section of the credits on next update, but we wanted to thank him right away, as his help is being immensely valuable.