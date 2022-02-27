Modbox 2.205 - Saving Playmode Worlds

Hey all! We've added a large new feature for creations, and fixed a few known bugs.

You can now save the 'play mode' of worlds and switch between them in creations. This allows for making creations made out of multiple worlds that players can switch between - while keeping the 'play mode state' of the world. This was something that's been requested for a while, so should be a great way to make larger creations made of multiple connected worlds. Use the 'Creation.OpenWorld' option to change the world while playing.

Check the docs on Worlds here: https://docs.modboxgame.com/docs/worlds

Changes:

'StayBetweenWorlds' component to set which entities should stay when the world is changed

New 'Polygon Heist' mod with 50+ entities

Fixed 'Ignore Gravity' on Fly Component

Fixed 'Spawn On Ground' spawn spot option

Fixed Trampoline in Basics mod not bouncing items

Added 'HitCollider' property to ProjectileHitInfo, to get information on what object the projectile hit

New EntPlayerAvatarPostFX component to add post FX to a specific player avatar

Added 'OverrideOtherPhysicsSound' to AssetPhysicsSoundType. Overrides other physics sound when there is a collision (could be used to set a physics sound type to have no sounds also)

Fixed lag on loading gallery with giant amount of photos/videos

Fixed 'ProjectileSpawnedEntity' on Gun event not running correctly

Fixed Default Values not set correctly with MBScript with entity variables (if they were set to child entities in prefabs)

Fixed 'gizmo' staying until game restarted if entity was destroyed while holding it with Selector tool

Fixed Selector tool not highlighting entities it could select

A few creations we wanted to highlight also!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2668749108

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2659008741

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2747202790

thanks!