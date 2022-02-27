Modbox 2.205 - Saving Playmode Worlds

Hey all! We've added a large new feature for creations, and fixed a few known bugs.
You can now save the 'play mode' of worlds and switch between them in creations. This allows for making creations made out of multiple worlds that players can switch between - while keeping the 'play mode state' of the world. This was something that's been requested for a while, so should be a great way to make larger creations made of multiple connected worlds. Use the 'Creation.OpenWorld' option to change the world while playing.
Check the docs on Worlds here: https://docs.modboxgame.com/docs/worlds
Changes:
- 'StayBetweenWorlds' component to set which entities should stay when the world is changed
- New 'Polygon Heist' mod with 50+ entities
- Fixed 'Ignore Gravity' on Fly Component
- Fixed 'Spawn On Ground' spawn spot option
- Fixed Trampoline in Basics mod not bouncing items
- Added 'HitCollider' property to ProjectileHitInfo, to get information on what object the projectile hit
- New EntPlayerAvatarPostFX component to add post FX to a specific player avatar
- Added 'OverrideOtherPhysicsSound' to AssetPhysicsSoundType. Overrides other physics sound when there is a collision (could be used to set a physics sound type to have no sounds also)
- Fixed lag on loading gallery with giant amount of photos/videos
- Fixed 'ProjectileSpawnedEntity' on Gun event not running correctly
- Fixed Default Values not set correctly with MBScript with entity variables (if they were set to child entities in prefabs)
- Fixed 'gizmo' staying until game restarted if entity was destroyed while holding it with Selector tool
- Fixed Selector tool not highlighting entities it could select
A few creations we wanted to highlight also!
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2668749108
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2659008741
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2747202790
thanks!
