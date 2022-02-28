Map Revamps Part 2.1

Happy to hear that you are enjoying the new revamped levels. We now only have one final level left to revamp, and that is Imperator Bingus' empire of Pongorome. That revamp will be out in March and after that we have some major changes coming to the game!

Enough about the upcoming stuff, here's what has been added in this small patch to the 2.0 (now 2.1) revamp:

**

Added clothing Cigar Cardboard Box Party Hat Spiky Hair Shark Fin Sensei's Beard

Revamped electric and burn status effect logic. Such status effects are now applied gradually rather than instantly!

Fixed Graphics settings being unchangeable.

Fixed multiple missing textures

Improved AI behavior

Fixed multiple clothing items rendering incorrectly

Made Soul Jar puzzle less puzzling

Heavily reduced Pongolantis enemy count to improve gameplay and reduce ganking

**

Stay safe and keep on nootin'