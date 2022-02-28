 Skip to content

The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time update for 28 February 2022

Map Revamps Part 2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy to hear that you are enjoying the new revamped levels. We now only have one final level left to revamp, and that is Imperator Bingus' empire of Pongorome. That revamp will be out in March and after that we have some major changes coming to the game!

Enough about the upcoming stuff, here's what has been added in this small patch to the 2.0 (now 2.1) revamp:

**

  • Added clothing

    • Cigar
    • Cardboard Box
    • Party Hat
    • Spiky Hair
    • Shark Fin
    • Sensei's Beard

  • Revamped electric and burn status effect logic. Such status effects are now applied gradually rather than instantly!

  • Fixed Graphics settings being unchangeable.

  • Fixed multiple missing textures

  • Improved AI behavior

  • Fixed multiple clothing items rendering incorrectly

  • Made Soul Jar puzzle less puzzling

  • Heavily reduced Pongolantis enemy count to improve gameplay and reduce ganking

**

Stay safe and keep on nootin'

Changed files in this update

