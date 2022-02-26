Localisation Testing -- Call to Arms!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! I apologise for my silence over the last few weeks. It’s been a real grind, I’ve been heavily focused on getting the Localisation setup for Vault of the Void. And today -- finally -- I have some great news!

So, with a massive thank you to the amazing community members who have volunteered their time, Vault of the Void is now available to opt in and play in 6 different languages: Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, Italian, Spanish, French and German.

As of right now -- this is a public opt-in branch to ensure everything is all smooth, and things aren’t missing! If all goes well, then I’ll publish this to the live branch next weekend, March 4th!