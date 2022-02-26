Localisation Testing -- Call to Arms!

Hello everyone! I apologise for my silence over the last few weeks. It’s been a real grind, I’ve been heavily focused on getting the Localisation setup for Vault of the Void. And today -- finally -- I have some great news!
So, with a massive thank you to the amazing community members who have volunteered their time, Vault of the Void is now available to opt in and play in 6 different languages: Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, Italian, Spanish, French and German.
As of right now -- this is a public opt-in branch to ensure everything is all smooth, and things aren’t missing! If all goes well, then I’ll publish this to the live branch next weekend, March 4th!
Fear not however! The update next week will come bundled with 2 new Challenge coins, and I’ll also preview some new Alternative Artwork which I’m super excited about, as well as an update on plans for new stuff coming!! ```
#### Okay, so first up, some details!
**How do I opt-in?**
It’s actually really easy!
* Head to your Steam Library and find Vault of the Void.
* Right click and select Properties
* You’ll see a “Betas” option on the left. If you head there, drop down the box and select “Localisation”.
* Close that screen and Steam will do the rest!
**Will my save files carry over?**
Yes! Any data you had before will carry over between branches, and all games logged on the Localisation branch will indeed be logged to your main profile. Please keep in mind though -- going back to the Live Branch may cause some characters to not appear in game logs etc, as the Live Branch version doesn’t have the support fonts and language files. Ideally, it would be best to play on the Localisation branch until the Live Branch is updated on March 4th.
**I’m an English speaker -- any benefit to moving over?**
There were also a few small bug fixes included in this build, although to be fair, most of the time was in translation work. However, with all the new font and string changes, it would be awesome to confirm testing in English as well!
**Where can I log feedback?**
As always, the [Discord](https://discord.gg/PQ88DbB) is a great place to reach out re: this stuff. However, I’ve also set up a [stickied forum post right here](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1135810/discussions/0/3191367619806018059/). I’ll be cycling through this everyday for any issues.
As always, I'm here to answer any questions you may have! **I can't stress enough how thankful I am, and I'm sure we all are collectively to the AMAZING people who helped to translate this. Vault of the Void ended up with over 40,000 words that required translation, and I'm blown away by the out pouring of support over the last few months. **
谢谢, ありがとう, Grazie, Gracias, Merci & Danke!!
Changed depots in beta branch