Patch 9.0.195 fixes loading issues and more

Hello everyone!
After every update we watch the forums and Discord vigilantly to see if any issues pop up. This patch fixes the following issues:
- Fixed 2 errors that lead to some players not being able to load their world
- Fixed an issue where placing a stadium in a sea of habitats could break the stadium to be undeletable
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't leave the outgoing storage visualization
- Fixed a lightning rail typo
Also, parks, stadiums, and schools now cause 58% less traffic.
I have fixed all loading issues where players sent me their saves.
If your save still doesn't load, go to settings -> open saves folder -> send it to me at daniel@dionicsoftware.com
Bugs happen sometime, but you shouldn't ever lose your save!
If anything else comes up, let me know.
Happy playing,
Daniel
