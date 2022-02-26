 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

InfraSpace update for 26 February 2022

Patch 9.0.195 fixes loading issues and more

Share · View all patches · Build 8280675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

After every update we watch the forums and Discord vigilantly to see if any issues pop up. This patch fixes the following issues:

  • Fixed 2 errors that lead to some players not being able to load their world
  • Fixed an issue where placing a stadium in a sea of habitats could break the stadium to be undeletable
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn't leave the outgoing storage visualization
  • Fixed a lightning rail typo

Also, parks, stadiums, and schools now cause 58% less traffic.

I have fixed all loading issues where players sent me their saves.

If your save still doesn't load, go to settings -> open saves folder -> send it to me at daniel@dionicsoftware.com

Bugs happen sometime, but you shouldn't ever lose your save!

If anything else comes up, let me know.

Happy playing,

Daniel

Changed files in this update

InfraSpace Content Depot 1511461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.