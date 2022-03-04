'Cosmos Conquer' Now Live in Early Access!

Welcome everyone!

'Cosmos Conquer' is now available in Early Access and you can purchase it now on Steam for $7.99! The game is available on Windows and and for the week following the launch it will be 10% off. Get yourself your copy and let us know what do you think about the game! We expect to update the game pretty soon and slowly go towards the full release. Please have in mind that the game is in Early Access. It can be bought directly on Steam!

You can watch the gameplay from the game here:

YouTube

Let's recap the changes in this version of the game! Full changelog list can be found on Discord.

EARLY ACCESS RECAP:

[GAMEPLAY] Added game tutorial

[GAMEPLAY] Added functional Steam stats and achievements

[TECHNICAL] Added Steam Auto-Cloud

[GAMEPLAY] Added Commanded Ships

[GAMEPLAY] Added Scavenge Points

[GAMEPLAY] Added Settlement Riots

[GAMEPLAY] Scout and Settle actions now scale with the game's progress

[GAMEPLAY] Added pause menu in the game

[GAMEPLAY] Added keyboard shortcuts

[GAMEPLAY] Added loading screen tips

[HOTFIX] Many balance and bugfix changes







