- added AI function 'String to Double'
- added AI function 'String to Integer'
- reduced synergy bonus in light experiment from 15% to 12%
- fixed ray count being offset for synergy bonus in light experiment
- fixed light experiments components not costing resources
- fixed nature experiment prestige button not refreshing when plant points changed
- fixed gem experiment particles rendering in front of skills/help/exotic menu
- fixed gem experiment still consuming stacks even if the non-consume-stack action triggers
- fixed darkness experiment scaling
- fixed worker AI name casing issue
- fixed renaming Blueprint not refreshing the name in the UI
- fixed building shortcuts sometimes not refreshing when construction completes
The Perfect Tower II update for 26 February 2022
v0.9.10 B4
