The Perfect Tower II update for 26 February 2022

v0.9.10 B4

Build 8280380

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added AI function 'String to Double'
  • added AI function 'String to Integer'
  • reduced synergy bonus in light experiment from 15% to 12%
  • fixed ray count being offset for synergy bonus in light experiment
  • fixed light experiments components not costing resources
  • fixed nature experiment prestige button not refreshing when plant points changed
  • fixed gem experiment particles rendering in front of skills/help/exotic menu
  • fixed gem experiment still consuming stacks even if the non-consume-stack action triggers
  • fixed darkness experiment scaling
  • fixed worker AI name casing issue
  • fixed renaming Blueprint not refreshing the name in the UI
  • fixed building shortcuts sometimes not refreshing when construction completes

