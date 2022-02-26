New Content Update - Up All Night: Rumination

Howdy all,

We come bearing huge news on the Fiendish Fiction front!

You may have noticed an update to Up All Night. This recent renovation incorporates a free new story expansion, Up All Night: Rumination, accessible through the gallery after completing the ending/achievement ‘Last Man Standing.’

Years after the events of Up All Night, Nick Torres remains haunted by the ghosts of his past. Seeking help -- or at least solace -- he reaches out to licensed therapist Patricia Rathburn for guidance.

Much to her dismay, Nick's presence proves a harrowing reminder of Patricia's own inner demons... but can she see past her clouded judgement to help this troubled young man?

Unfortunately, therapy can't fix everything.

Up All Night: Rumination incorporates mature themes including physical and psychological trauma, abusive relationships, suicidal ideation, and visual and written depictions of gore.

Rumination can be considered an interlude between Up All Night and its future sequel, currently in pre-production.

NEW FEATURES:

Six Nick poses with over 20 expressions

One unlockable illustration

Original soundtrack

10,000+ words

Three endings

With this massive update comes a few additional changes:

Removal of autosaves - due to Rumination having its own unique UI, the autosave function caused major bugs during testing in both the original Up All Night game, and Rumination. To address the issue we elected to remove the autosave function completely. Please remember to save frequently!

Current Up All Night saves/loads may be non-functioning or bring up an error screen. We deeply apologize for this inconvenience, as we have been unable to circumvent this issue. We highly recommend that if you come across this error, restart your current game. The skip feature should help you reach where you left off in no time!

If you run into any additional issues or are otherwise having trouble with the game, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We will always do our best to help!

We’ll wrap it up with a little sharing of gratitude: thank you all so much for your continued support. We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the positive feedback we have received on Up All Night, and can’t wait to bring you more fun, unique content. Keep your eyes open… we’ve got plenty in the pipeline!

Until next time,

Stay fiendish!