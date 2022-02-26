Anniversary Patch: 2.0

Thanks to everyone for you commitment!

It's been e fantastic experience and I've prepared a nice surprise for you!

The today's patch will turn the game into Free to Play so everyone can test it out!

Here's some of the most important stuff:

3 New Gamemodes Added

3 New Leaderboards Added

8 New Achievements Added

Revamped Menu UI

Several Balance Changes addressed

Several Bugfixes addressed

Other than this, a new DLC is available, it is cosmetic only and will be issued for free to everyone who previously bought the game (keep in mind this process could not be instantaneous so please be patient). It will be on a brief sale and will include the Rainbow Mode and a Cool Party Hat for the assistant.

Thank you again for all the support and good luck trying to climb the ladders!