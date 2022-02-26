Hot-Fix #25

-Added new t1-t3 regen potions.

-Added a magic ball particle in left hand when casting with staffs.

-Added ability to not fire bow/staff if open inventory journal map social menu etc.

-Added ability to not fire bow/staff if unequipping weapon.

-Added new disassembler station to workbenches T1-T3.

-Added text to disassembler station to display item being disassembled and the time remaining.

-Added text to item tooltip to display which items can be disassembled.

-Added all armors and non-magic weapons able to be disassembled benches/rings/gems/necklaces/bows/staffs will come in future.

-Fixed all the stools being the same when placed.

-Fixed steel ice bolt giving steel ice arrow.

-Fixed landclaim not being able to be crafted.

-Fixed farming buildings not being replicated for clients.

-Fixed deer pen placing ibex pen.

-Fixed superior frog legs making normal frog legs.

-Fixed crafted beds from carpenter's station to be pick able's.

-Fixed having double carpenter's station in the work station t2.

-Fixed able to move while standing up from sitting.

-Fixed goose food not giving proper buffs.

-Fixed Steel fire mace requiring berserker when it should be skull crusher.

-Fixed charging attributes miscalculating for bows/staffs/throwing weapons.

-Fixed new breathing blend making bows/staffs/throwing weapons hard to use.

-Fixed throwing knifes not working.

-Fixed ammo types not being able to be quick moved from containers to inventories and vice versa.

-Fixed t3 armors costing the same as t2 armors to craft.

-Made decorations pick able except (paintings & shelves for now).

-Removed unusable items crafting from furnaces so that they can be used in disassembler instead.

-Reworked each weapon to have its own version of dodge roll via different steps, energy costs, etc.

-Tweaked stone tools to cost less stone.

-Tweaked iron tools to cost less iron bars.

-Tweaked steel tools to cost more steel bars.

-Tweaked drop rate for farm animals from killing AI to be higher.

-Tweaked planks to cost less to craft.

-Tweaked gem drop rate to be 1-2 rather than 1.

-Tweaked firewall to last 3 seconds instead of 5 seconds.

-Tweaked t1 food items to each give small buffs based on their t2 variants.

-Tweaked dual wielding stamina cost to change depending on what items are being used and lowered overall dual wielding stamina cost.

-Tweaked flint arrow recipe cost to match the cost of iron and steel arrows.

-Tweaked charged state to allow dodging with new dodge update.

-Updated sit down and stand up animations to be 50% faster.

-Updated pause menu hotkey to close map, journal and social menu.

-Updated land claim to allow original builder to turn authorization on and off.

-Updated land claim to have a container to be used with future updates.