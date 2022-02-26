EA version has been updated to v0.1.5

Hello everyone, fellow players! After a few days, this time we bring you MAFShow EA v0.1.5 update.

1. More types of fireworks

Three new fireworks effects have been added, bringing the total number of effect types to nearly 20!



2. Random and more differentiated firework colors and effects

This update adjusts the random method of fireworks color and color sampling method, combined with the optimized fireworks combination sample combination random configuration algorithm, so that the whole fireworks show is full of changes.

3. Fireworks box model optimization and new impact effects

Adjusted the style of the fireworks box and the feel of the strike, and added a new strike effect when striking.



4. laser lights

Music fireworks of course need lights! This additional 2 groups of 4 laser lights, will automatically swing with the rhythm and change color, so that the performance effect to a higher level.

(If you do not want to see the lights, you can turn it off in the settings)



5. Other optimizations

Fixed 3 potential problems.

Adjusted the position of some buildings to reduce the obscuration of the fireworks show.

If you want to know more about the subsequent version update planning, or make your comments or suggestions, feel free to visit the MAFShow Discord channel and let me know ːsteamhappyː!

Finally, thanks again for playing MAFShow, and good luck!