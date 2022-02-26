START AGAIN: a prologue is available in Japanese!!!

Can you believe it?!? SASASAP is now out in Japanese! Big amazing super thanks to Feral Phoenix for making it possible, along with beta testers Yuzuri Hatsuka and Maha! Thank you!!!!!

"But how do I play it in Japanese???"

On Steam, right click on the game, then select Properties>Language, and set the language to Japanese! Easy as pie!

Have fun playing!

And, oh, version 1.5 is also out! Wow! Here's a tiny changelog for you.

-Locked all equipment since there's no equipment to change it to anyway. Wow!

-Game should look better. And if you play Fullscreen, the game might be a tiny bit smaller than your screen, and yet look so much better. That's the power of forcing the game to make square pixels, baby.

-Updated credits to add the wonderful perfect Japanese translation staff. Thanks again!

-The kitchen drawer dialogue won't reset after you use the key on the door. Wow!

-Many other tiny fixes! Neat!

And, oh my goodness? Has it been a year since the itch.io release already? No it hasn't. I've just decided it hasn't. Suck it, time! You're not real!!!!

Jokes aside, It has indeed been a year since the release of SASASAP. I'm still hard at work on the next and final installment which will be so much bigger. Working on things for a long time is weird. Thank you for playing SASASAP, thank you for enjoying SASASAP, thank you for drawing fanart, for talking about it, for making theories about it. Seeing people enjoy it brings me so many feelings it's hard to put them into words. Whether you played it alone, with a friend, watched someone play it on a stream, or just heard about it today, thank you so much. Thank you!!!!!