Update 0.9.0

Challenge Mode:
Challenge mode is a new gamemode where you are timed on the whole map on-top of individual times, it comes with its own leaderboard and is singleplayer only. GOOD LUCK!
New Map:
Community map called "Drainworld" has been created by IXY, it features 10 levels, GO PLAY IT NOW
Wasteland:
XEKA was a big contributor for the wasteland overhaul, it's been completely remade and is now the second map in ballgame to be FINISHED.
- Level 1-11 remade from scratch
- Lighting overhaul
- Enviroment overhaul
- Everything overhaul
Changes:
- Backend remade from scratch, should be alot faster and more responsive.
- New Shapeworld OST
- Factory Level 6
- Voice not connecting fixes
- Cursor disappearing fixes
- You can no longer force start until every player is fully connected
- Finishes should be more responsive on MP
- EXP indicator Fixed
- Player nameplate added
- HOST indicator in scoreboard and ready up state
- Factory replays Fixed
- Factory Death barriers added
- Map Difficultys Changed
- Chat changes
- Killbind disabled while in chat
- Shapeworld outline changed to black
- Mainmenu lighting and level changes
- Map previews changed
Changed files in this update