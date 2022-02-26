Update 0.9.0

Challenge Mode:

Challenge mode is a new gamemode where you are timed on the whole map on-top of individual times, it comes with its own leaderboard and is singleplayer only. GOOD LUCK!

New Map:

Community map called "Drainworld" has been created by IXY, it features 10 levels, GO PLAY IT NOW

Wasteland:

XEKA was a big contributor for the wasteland overhaul, it's been completely remade and is now the second map in ballgame to be FINISHED.

Level 1-11 remade from scratch

Lighting overhaul

Enviroment overhaul

Everything overhaul

Changes: