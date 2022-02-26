 Skip to content

Ball Game Playtest update for 26 February 2022

Update 0.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8279416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Challenge Mode:

Challenge mode is a new gamemode where you are timed on the whole map on-top of individual times, it comes with its own leaderboard and is singleplayer only. GOOD LUCK!

New Map:

Community map called "Drainworld" has been created by IXY, it features 10 levels, GO PLAY IT NOW

Wasteland:

XEKA was a big contributor for the wasteland overhaul, it's been completely remade and is now the second map in ballgame to be FINISHED.

  • Level 1-11 remade from scratch
  • Lighting overhaul
  • Enviroment overhaul
  • Everything overhaul

Changes:

  • Backend remade from scratch, should be alot faster and more responsive.
  • New Shapeworld OST
  • Factory Level 6
  • Voice not connecting fixes
  • Cursor disappearing fixes
  • You can no longer force start until every player is fully connected
  • Finishes should be more responsive on MP
  • EXP indicator Fixed
  • Player nameplate added
  • HOST indicator in scoreboard and ready up state
  • Factory replays Fixed
  • Factory Death barriers added
  • Map Difficultys Changed
  • Chat changes
  • Killbind disabled while in chat
  • Shapeworld outline changed to black
  • Mainmenu lighting and level changes
  • Map previews changed

