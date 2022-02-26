 Skip to content

Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook update for 26 February 2022

Price reduction and new soundtrack available!

Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook update for 26 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

with the upcoming console release, we decided to lower the game price from 14.99 to 9.99!

Please Note: we just submitted the change to Valve so it might take a few days for the new pricing to be approved.

In addition to that, we redid the game soundtrack to have unique custom music (this is what changed in this update, nothing else).

The music is also sold separately as official soundtrack now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1381230/Flower_Shop_Summer_In_Fairbrook_Soundtrack/

That's all!

