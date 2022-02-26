Price reduction and new soundtrack available!

Hi everyone,

with the upcoming console release, we decided to lower the game price from 14.99 to 9.99!

Please Note: we just submitted the change to Valve so it might take a few days for the new pricing to be approved.

In addition to that, we redid the game soundtrack to have unique custom music (this is what changed in this update, nothing else).

The music is also sold separately as official soundtrack now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1381230/Flower_Shop_Summer_In_Fairbrook_Soundtrack/

That's all!