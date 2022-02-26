Release 0.69.0 - Mood

Release Video

This Iteration was basically to add more needs of the persons, but i got some good testers, suggesting a lot of useful things and improvements. They also build very large ships with >50 persons. The performance was fine, but not at the target. Due to i wanted to add more features it was needed to refactor the architecture of the simulation, so it gains a big performance boost.

Mood

Persons now have a Mood. It's a 2. Level need, influences by the basic needs like nutrition or sleep.. The Mood has an influence on the activity productivity when the person is working (more to that below in the Productivity section).

Later its planned to add also a 3. Level like rebellion stage or hope, that changes even slower. It's also prepared to add some long term effects on it, like good or bad news from earth could have a slow effect over a given time, that could also reflect the thoughts of the person.

Improved Performance

New Resource Event Architecture

Most of the simulation time goes to set up the next tasks for the resources, hitting a limit. This was improved now, so all resource calculations (air, tubes, boxes, needs, ...) are now done with a single code base. This allows to manage it just with a single next event, instead of all keeping all events. It improves the simulation up to 2-3 times in the editor and should have also a big effect as bigger the ship will become.

Activities

I made also a very big refactoring by promoting the activities of a building to separate simulation objects. Before they were a part of the building causing an inefficient architecture. This separation now allows several optimisations and further features, like having multiple same activities in one building. Also the algorithms to detect the state of an activity e.g. for an interior light or animation can now directly check in the hierarchy for the related work, instead of searching for it. I could also do a lot of optimisation for larger ships.

Productivity

Another advantage of operate the activities was to be able to cache there the productivity. I refactored that part also a lot, so its now just calculating the changed productivity parts and is able to performant and flexible recalculate the productivity. E.g. it can also calculate the Productivity without the customers, so it can see if the customers stops to being active without big effort. This makes it finally possible to rethink the service activities, working now like all the others (so 1 of 2 customers will have 50% efficiency).





Persons Metrics

The last part of the performance improvement was to make the metrics faster to update. When searching for something to do its caching the main values. When a service building gets available, the person checks first its faster than the current one, before recalculating all other options he has.

All in all it gained a huge performance boost. The starting ship can push now the first 3 months of playtime in a few seconds.

Async Save games

Big ships had some troubles with long save duration. It took ~5s for a big ship. To prevent a big lag at the autosave, it was necessary to split separate the save process to be able to render frames in the meantime. I was able to copy the complete simulation of the big ship in ~100ms, and could than run async on this data, so the main simulation can still continue while saving! Its now just 1 small frame drop when the autosave start, to prevent saving inconsistent data. Till its done, i can set up a maximum time the save game should use, to not drop the fps too much, so its similar as the Person Generation and the Simulation Tasks.

I also improved the general save process, so if something happens while saving, the save game is not gone like before. Its first saving it to a temp file and just using it when everything is successfully finished preventing corrupt save games.

Its now also showing it, when its auto saving and the save game dialog got a progress popup.

Zoom to Mouse

To make it easier in large ships to move around, i added a zoom to mouse feature. Before, the camera just zoomed to the center of the screen, what was usually not what the player wanted to see. Now it's zooming directly to the mouse-cursor, except when the player moves the camera at the same time.

Zoom and Follow Entities

In large ships it was also not so easy to find buildings or persons. To make this easier, i added a zoom to the building and interior, when clicking on the big icon at the details. For persons its similar, but the camera will directly follow the person, till the camera moves away. Zooming and rotating the camera did not stop that, to give more controls over it.

More options to Events

Due to a player feedback, i improved the events (e.g. out of energy). He wanted to have the info panel, but without stopping the simulation. The main usage i is for the arrived supply ship, that is a good info, but there i usually no need to stop it. To make this good visible, i added a toggle button to the event Panel. Its also changeable in the options any time for any event. (Thanks to BurritoBotV3000)

Other smaller changes