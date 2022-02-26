New Cult Content, Balancing, and Secrets. DR4X Weekly Changelog #32: 2/25/2022

Hey guys sorry for the super late update tonight (11:30 pm as i write this) but i've been working on a significant chunk of the update and it ran long.
This week I have some awesome stuff, a lot of balance changes, new upgrades for every cult, and some secretty secret content.
As always what follows is a summary of all changes made this week to the game. Most of this was live as of last night!
Gameplay and UI
-Added new content to the library.
-Added swamp and bog particles (they are like swamp gas bubbles) and pollen particles.
-Added additional secretty secrets to main menu that is key to solving certain aspects of things.
-In ACE screen it now does more secretty secret things
-Added even more hints to main menu
-Added more misceleaneus weirdness to main menu.
-Added 41 more hints.
-Added upgraded cult hideouts for all Cults
--Upgraded hideouts generate more resources
--Upgraded hideouts produce cultists in 1 turn
--Upgraded hideouts have a higher stealth level
--Upgraded hideouts are very distinct looking
--They will also, in the future allow access to new units
All with unique art:
-Added cello to list of instruments
-New rare loading screen image
-Added realmchild cultist unit portrait
-Add sticky notes to desk in office segment
-Also made books in library scroll faster
Bug Fixes
-Implemented workaround for bug in library where you couldnt see the last line of a book
-Fixed bug where office posters werent actually partially transparent
-Fixed bug where when loading game the resource colors wouldnt be correct
-Office game no longer signififcantly more difficult on higher framerates (now uses fixedupdate instead of update.
-Post processing effects no longer more common on higher framerates(now uses fixedupdate instead of update)
-Fixed bug where trollfish could build lairs on land if they ended up on land for one reason or another
Balancing
-Increased costs of mushroom stuff across the board for wildlife
-Increased upkeep for mushroom tank and pqv gr
-Added upkeep for unkjw
-Made cultists take two turns from basic hideouts to recruit
-Made cultists take two turns from ruined towns and cities to recruit
-Made cultists take three turns from settlements to recruit
-Halved trollfishes health
-Made trollfish weaker to magic damage
-Made trollfish nests costs 200
-Made trollfish nests weaker to magic damage
-Made the trollfish more resistant to fire damage
Suggestion for testers
-Try out the cults i guess
Changed files in this update