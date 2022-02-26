New Cult Content, Balancing, and Secrets. DR4X Weekly Changelog #32: 2/25/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8278829 · Last edited 26 February 2022 – 06:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys sorry for the super late update tonight (11:30 pm as i write this) but i've been working on a significant chunk of the update and it ran long.

This week I have some awesome stuff, a lot of balance changes, new upgrades for every cult, and some secretty secret content.

As always what follows is a summary of all changes made this week to the game. Most of this was live as of last night!

Gameplay and UI

-Added new content to the library.

-Added swamp and bog particles (they are like swamp gas bubbles) and pollen particles.

-Added additional secretty secrets to main menu that is key to solving certain aspects of things.

-In ACE screen it now does more secretty secret things

-Added even more hints to main menu

-Added more misceleaneus weirdness to main menu.

-Added 41 more hints.

-Added upgraded cult hideouts for all Cults

--Upgraded hideouts generate more resources

--Upgraded hideouts produce cultists in 1 turn

--Upgraded hideouts have a higher stealth level

--Upgraded hideouts are very distinct looking

--They will also, in the future allow access to new units

All with unique art:

















-Added cello to list of instruments

-New rare loading screen image

-Added realmchild cultist unit portrait



-Add sticky notes to desk in office segment

-Also made books in library scroll faster

Bug Fixes

-Implemented workaround for bug in library where you couldnt see the last line of a book

-Fixed bug where office posters werent actually partially transparent

-Fixed bug where when loading game the resource colors wouldnt be correct

-Office game no longer signififcantly more difficult on higher framerates (now uses fixedupdate instead of update.

-Post processing effects no longer more common on higher framerates(now uses fixedupdate instead of update)

-Fixed bug where trollfish could build lairs on land if they ended up on land for one reason or another

Balancing

-Increased costs of mushroom stuff across the board for wildlife

-Increased upkeep for mushroom tank and pqv gr

-Added upkeep for unkjw

-Made cultists take two turns from basic hideouts to recruit

-Made cultists take two turns from ruined towns and cities to recruit

-Made cultists take three turns from settlements to recruit

-Halved trollfishes health

-Made trollfish weaker to magic damage

-Made trollfish nests costs 200

-Made trollfish nests weaker to magic damage

-Made the trollfish more resistant to fire damage

Suggestion for testers

-Try out the cults i guess