Patch Notes For Version 0.0.6

Greetings, Rooster Aficionados!

This week's update has been released!

This update features a preview of what is to come in the next updates, so expect some bugs that we will address on future builds of the game.

They are dumb but they are with me!

Initial implementation of the Fill empty spots with bots feature, this works on all the modes on the online portion of the game, they don't work on local multiplayer for now.

Sometimes they will try to play soccer, most of the times will try to obliterate one of the players, bots are still not as smart as an human player but some people will find their dumb behavior amusing, of course all feedback is welcome so you know where to find us to provide your suggestions!

"Fill empty spots with bots" can be disabled, but it is enabled by default.

Developers will be hosting matches all night long to test the new features with the players so be sure to hop in, and if somehow you don't find any matches be sure to join our discord server and ask, there's always someone down to play!

As always, Have fun and see you in the streets of New Sun City!

[Dev] Cuurian - Lobosandia