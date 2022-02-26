Update 0.54a

Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 0.54a.

Main story ending

I've finished the main storyline, and you can now complete it and get main story achievement. Looking back at it, I didn't manage to make the same exact way I was imagining it in my head back when I wrote it, but it's the best one I could realistically create. I hope you like it.

Transitioning from alpha to beta

With that update I officially transition game from alpha stage to beta. Overall, these words are arbitrary, but for it just means that I finished all the basic content I originally planned for the game at this point, and everything seems playable for the most part, so in the future it will be additional content and polishing/bug fixes. I will update you all on my plans for additional content in the near future, so stay tuned for that.

Other stuff:

Main menu now additionally shows current mount of your last saved character, not just equipment.

I've added a whole world map for the game. Some of the stuff there is just world building, and some stuff might come later as part of the additional content I talked about.

Right clicking on the map will now return you to the world map part, and you can click between zones there.

Shift+V now has 10 sec cooldown

Interface disable button now works with Alt pressed only

Fixed a ton of different bugs and interface issues

Check out my youtube channel (I might post previews of new updates there, or might not):

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMfMlahJzjpMeLrrfRvL05A

Check out our social media links:

