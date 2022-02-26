SteamVR Beta Updated - 1.21.10

This build is a candidate for a hotfix. If you encounter issues, please report them in the forum so they can be fixed before this build goes out to everyone.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

SteamVR:

Another fix for WinRT display crash on initialization.

If you are experiencing a serious issue with the 1.21 release that was not present in the 1.20 release, you can help us by submitting a system report that shows both circumstances. To do this:

Do whatever is necessary to hit your bug with version 1.21.

Switch to version 1.20 and do all the same things you did in step 1 (which shouldn't hit a bug this time).

Close your game and create a system report.

Upload the system report to your file host of choice, create a new post on our SteamVR Bug Report forum, and include the link to your system report.

Our guidelines for how to report a bug are available here. If you prefer not to post your system report publicly, you can submit a support ticket through our normal facilities and attach the system report to that ticket, then just mention in your post on the SteamVR Bug Report forum that you submitted a ticket and we can find it in the back end.

You can switch between versions by right clicking on 'SteamVR' in your Steam library, then Properties > BETAS > and selecting the version "v1.20.4public". You can create a system report by pressing the system button on the SteamVR window on your desktop (this button looks like three lines, or a 'hamburger'), clicking 'Create a system report', and then saving it to a file.

The 1.20.4 release will only be available for a limited time.