This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.904_Release_Candidate_1

Happy Elden Ring Day, I guess? We'll just post this as a release candidate for now, and hop off the beta branch on Monday unless something dramatic comes up over the weekend.

This build puts even more finishing touches on multiplayer, and it's now truly the best it's ever been in this title, which is really gratifying to see.

This build also fixes a bug with our random number generator in general, which was causing mapgen in the lobby to not give you consistent results given the same seed.

"Pull" shots (reverse knockback) and attractant fields also both work again. And the Dark Zenith better at linking their planets.

There are some various other bugfixes, and balance adjustments for DLC3 and also DLC2.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!