 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 26 February 2022

Beta 0.113 Quality of life, UI fixes, and optimizations

Share · View all patches · Build 8278025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta 0.113

Reduced the maximum procedural detail since basically no computer made today can run it well. (Thanks Stygmia!)

Fixed text being incredibly small on resolutions higher than 2k. (Thanks Arcanestomper!)

Added an option to cap FPS in video settings (Thanks RipoffPingu and Rayzonic!)

Added an experimental option to video settings to increase UI size even more. (May cause cramped or cutoff text)

Most wares in Ultranox Emporium now require Arc Gate upgrades instead of player levels.

Improved controller sensitivity in menus.

Some UI polish

Greatly reduced the framedrops when preconstructing the next wave. (Thanks Trellek!)

Objectives label is larger and more visible. (Thanks Cvoid!)

Virus drops are now automatically added to your inventory. (Thanks kaden and many others!)

Chargers and recyclers will no longer eject items from a random side (Thanks pretty much everyone!)

Framerate optimizations on many missions.

Default graphics settings are now a little more reasonable (Change general quality from Ultra to High to get a performance boost)

Changed files in this update

Stack Gun Heroes Playtest Depot Windows Depot 1774151
  • Loading history…
Stack Gun Heroes Playtest Depot Linux Depot 1774152
  • Loading history…
Stack Gun Heroes Playtest Depot Mac Depot 1774153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.