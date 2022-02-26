Beta 0.113 Quality of life, UI fixes, and optimizations

Beta 0.113

Reduced the maximum procedural detail since basically no computer made today can run it well. (Thanks Stygmia!)

Fixed text being incredibly small on resolutions higher than 2k. (Thanks Arcanestomper!)

Added an option to cap FPS in video settings (Thanks RipoffPingu and Rayzonic!)

Added an experimental option to video settings to increase UI size even more. (May cause cramped or cutoff text)

Most wares in Ultranox Emporium now require Arc Gate upgrades instead of player levels.

Improved controller sensitivity in menus.

Some UI polish

Greatly reduced the framedrops when preconstructing the next wave. (Thanks Trellek!)

Objectives label is larger and more visible. (Thanks Cvoid!)

Virus drops are now automatically added to your inventory. (Thanks kaden and many others!)

Chargers and recyclers will no longer eject items from a random side (Thanks pretty much everyone!)

Framerate optimizations on many missions.

Default graphics settings are now a little more reasonable (Change general quality from Ultra to High to get a performance boost)