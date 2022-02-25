Patch 2.0.3 is now live!

Changes:

• Castle - added and rearranged some static objects and props in the map to improve the balance

• Banshee - removed the ability to use Flight when moving backward

• Akasha - Akasha will now slow down after Blade Dance like after her regular attack

• Akasha - Axe no longer allows Blade Dance to break Closable Doors and Wooden Barricades in one hit

• Poisoned Knife - charges will no longer be wasted if Survivor loses all health on hit

• Poisoned Knife - increased the price from 1500 to 1750

• Boots of Speed - increased the price from 1500 to 1750

• Lightning Ball - increased the price from 1000 to 1500

• Bloody Shard - reduced the price from 1250 to 1000

• Leather Gloves - increased the price from 1000 to 1250

• Leather Gloves - increased Survivor carrying speed bonus from 10% to 15%

• Survivors - Survivors will now receive +10% movement speed after getting a melee attack and +5% movement speed after a ranged attack. If HP is below 20, then bonus to speed is multiplied by 2

• Survivors - Survivors will no longer make the sound of landing on their feet after turning from a prop form back to a human if they were standing on the ground

• Camera - reduced the stun sound effect

• Building Set - now the Wooden Barricades that were hit by moving Closable Doors will break

• Hypnochair - now when a Killer deals damage with the main attack to a Survivor who is trying to save another Survivor from a Hypnochair, the process of rescuing them will be interrupted

• UI Tab - Killers can no longer see Survivors’ scores during matches

Fixes:

• Farm, Abbey, Camp, School - blocked places where it was impossible to get Survivors, fixed some issues with collisions

• Killers - fixed a lot of hit particles being created when hitting multiple objects

• Killers - fixed Killers sometimes being able to walk through the Closable Doors that have just been closed

• Killers - fixed that Killers could use their abilities while messaging in the text chat

• Granny - fixed particle and sound playing twice when Granny threw her knife

• Props - fixed that props could move slowly under certain conditions

• Chest - fixed that after buying and picking up an item the hotkey for buying did not appear again

• Helmet - fixed that if Helmet is thrown before Killer hits the effect of Helmet would work, but Helmet itself would not be wasted

• Building Set - fixed being able to build inside Closable Doors and above Propmachines

• UI Main Menu - fixed Alt+F4 not working in the main menu

• UI Points - fixed incorrect messages about getting points for Killers

• UI Chat - fixed that opened chat would not be closed via Esc

• Minor fixes and improvements for gameplay, UI, and localization