Hello everyone,

Finally the update 1.35 is available.

The main direction of the current game mode is to get a fun and replayable arcade game that can be enjoyed by learning some fun facts about the world of microorganisms and the immune system. There will be a few more updates for this game mode, and then I'll get into campaign development.

The development framework, design and future programming periods will reduce the frequency of updates. However, this development will bring more significant updates for the future, and during that time you will have a robust arcade game to enjoy.

At the moment, adding three new enemies with their own design, mechanics, strengths and weaknesses and implementing them in the game required a lot more development than expected. But the results are very positive.

Before I move on to the technical notes, I would like to welcome the new nano pilots, but most importantly, I want to thank you for your interest in the game.

It is really appreciated.

Here are the technical details of this update.

Version 1.35:

Tweaks section:

Antibiotics and subsonic mines damage were adjusted to be more effective.

New particles effects were added to the vitamins and vaccine components.

Adjusted the cost of electric discharge to be less demanding.

Adjusted the speedy nano bullets to not exit via the artery.

Adjusted the white blood cell angle of attack and skipping animation when moving toward a target.

Bug squish section:

Corrected the animation of the white blood cell receiving genetic or vaccine code while it was out of service.

Corrected the delivery of genetic material to the white blood cell not being accounted for.

Corrected the Pallidum bacteria not leaving correctly if using artery exit.

Corrected the basic math method which was randomly giving a false number of bacteria left in the scene.

New Stuff section:

Salmonella bacteria, Escherichia coli (E.coli) and the Flu virus (Influenza) may appear after reaching level 5.

All enemy types (Tetani, Salmonella, E.coli, et virus influenza) will permanently constitute the 15th level and beyond.

A new challenge by reaching the 20th level presenting a new strain of Salmonella is available.

New fun facts concerning the new Salmonella, E.coli, and Influenza virus are also implemented in the game.

This sums it up for now.

Thank you for protecting the organism with your nanobot. I wish you a lot of fun :)