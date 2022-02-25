The game is out!

I'm proud to say the game is finally finished.

Sorry for releasing the game so late. The last few days were rough, as a one man show, it is hard to estimate time and when there are bugs they need to be fixed. So I kept on playing and polishing the game and I'm quite happy with the result.

Intro

It has been quite a journey of changes, mistakes and struggles but last but not least not giving up and constantly improving.

All of this resulted in a game which is quite different to most horror games. It's not just about horror but also about people, experiences, life and hardship intertwined with the origin story of my Dark Space Universe.

Game Idea

I got inspired by Firewatch. Telling a story of a believable character. In my case named Michael, who isn't a superhero, just a normal guy, trying to find his friend Sara. But encounters a whole new world of challenges thrown at him.

He finds himself deeper and deeper drawn into the abyss of an area called Crystal Woods which is plagued by strange phenomenons for over 800 years.

Another inspiration were abandoned and lost places, so I introduced some extent of exploration or atleast the feeling induced through the voice over that Michael is giving his idea of what is going on, basically taking you with him experiencing what he perceives.

There are a lot of small things you can look at and get additional information which all make up the entirety of the story.

I also wanted a rather continous experience, not too much action or hindering through game mechanics, puzzles, UI or anything that could disturb the atmosphere and story.

I tried to find just the right balance of everything. (And believe me there are quite a few scares)

Additional Insight

For everyone who is still reading, if you haven't checked out my last post where I give some insight of the development process, it might be worth a read. (Unless you don't want to know anything then just play the game and read it maybe after!)

See you in Crystal Woods.

Leon Drace