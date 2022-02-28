Multiplayer Patch

DEFENDERS,

As of March 1 we will be ending the use of PlayFab's multiplayer features, and as such we have just released an update for our Steam and Xbox DDA players:

Multiplayer updated to no longer utilize PlayFab We're utilizing each platform's multiplayer capabilities, and we are working towards restoring the session browser in the future

Multiplayer Session Browser temporarily removed

Healing Aura and Heal Abilitiy icons updated to match certification requirements.

Players on Steam and Xbox will still be able to play with friends, but will do so by using friend invites. Unfortunately, Switch players will experience some multiplayer downtime as we await certification approval. We will continue to post updates for all of our players as we have them.

For Etheria!

Chromatic Games