Weekly update (1?)

The game has gotten it's prestige system released, there's currently no upgrades associated with it, but most of the backend stuff for it is done. Each beaver soul you obtain (yeah souls, morbid i know) will also increase your LPS (logs per second) by 1%

I've also started testing and playing around with the possibility of networking (Ooo??), if you're one of the few who have access to the game you can go into the network test tab, create a lobby, and if somehow anyone joins your lobby you'll be able to talk with each other :) - p.s the networking is still a bit rough and you're going to experience bugs when it comes to joining lobbies that doesn't exist and stuff but i'll get around to fixing it soonish