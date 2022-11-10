Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime rockets onto Steam!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime is a sci-fi-infused medieval roguelite that challenges you to save your kingdom or die trying… Again… And again…

Play the single-player story mode to embark on a perilous quest to reclaim the sun from the evil Void Lords. Travel across a procedurally generated universe where friends and resources are both scarce.

OR challenge your friends in our all-new survival mode! Face up to 10 waves of dangerous enemies across 2 difficulty levels and claim your space at the top of the leaderboard.

To celebrate the Early Access launch of Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime, we’re releasing with a 10% launch discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/645720/Fabular_Once_upon_a_Spacetime/

Our journey is only beginning and we hope you all will join us on the next leg to 1.0 release.

– Spiritus Games