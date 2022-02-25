Patch note 1.0.1

As you may know today was release day! We received some bug reports (thank you very much for that!) so here are the fixes!

The big tree in the level where crystals are introduced doesn't float anymore

The debug mode has been removed

The timer is now incrementing properly

Some decorations were moved to the right place

Sidenote

We had a lot of feedbacks about the level that's at 56% of the game (see the next screenshot).

It seems that players are having a hard time going through this level. We'll wait a few days, and if people are still stuck there, we will make it a bit easier.