Patch note 1.0.1
As you may know today was release day! We received some bug reports (thank you very much for that!) so here are the fixes!
- The big tree in the level where crystals are introduced doesn't float anymore
- The debug mode has been removed
- The timer is now incrementing properly
- Some decorations were moved to the right place
Sidenote
We had a lot of feedbacks about the level that's at 56% of the game (see the next screenshot).
It seems that players are having a hard time going through this level. We'll wait a few days, and if people are still stuck there, we will make it a bit easier.
Changed files in this update